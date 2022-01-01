Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Ham, Liverpool vs Everton & Barcelona in La Liga action

It's another beautiful matchday, meaning we've a day of football in front of us!

Join GOAL for all the latest updates from across Europe's top leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga and more.

There's a London derby between Chelsea and West Ham to look forward to, while Anfield plays host to a Merseyside derby as Liverpool and Everton face off.

AC Milan will look to go ahead of Inter at the top of Serie A later in the day, while Barcelona are in action in one of the day's late kick-offs.

We'll bring you team news, goals and incidents as we get them, so stay tuned and get involved in the comments section!

🔥 ⚽️