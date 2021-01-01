Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Barca take on Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey final

Newcastle are looking to achieve their fifth Premier League double over West Ham (1993-94, 1994-95, 2010-11 and 2017-18), something they’ve only done as many times in the competition against Spurs.

Since David Moyes returned to the club, West Ham are unbeaten in all 22 of their Premier League games against sides in the bottom half of the table (W14 D8). Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just four of their 23 games against sides in the top four since returning to the Premier League in 2017 (D2 L17).