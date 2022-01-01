Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Celtic vs Rangers plus Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich all in action

GOAL! Magpies equalise!
Bruno Guimaraes scores to make it 1-1!
HT: Celtic 0-0 Rangers
Things remain level at Hampden Park between Celtic and Rangers. A big 45 minutes to come as the two sides look to book their place in the final.
GOAL! Bayern go in front
Robert Lewandowski (who else?) makes it 1-0 to Bayern Munich. He has Alphonso Davies to thank for setting it up.
Bad injury for Westwood 😢
Major blow for Burnley as Westwood is forced off on a stretcher. It looked like a bad injury - potential leg break - and Vlasic has been reduced to tears.
Here's hoping for a speedy recovery 🤞
28' After a lengthy stoppage in play, Westwood departs on a stretcher. 0-0— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 17, 2022
Speedy recovery, Westy 👏#WHUBUR | #UTC
GOAL! Foxes take the lead 🦊
Ademola Lookman has scored to give Leicester the lead against Newcastle United. That's the Foxes' striker's sixth Premier League goal of the season. It's 1-0 at St James' Park after 20 minutes.
It comes from a well-worked corner. The ball's cleverly flicked into his path by Pérez, and Lookman slams his low shot through bodies and past Dúbravka! 🔥 🔥#NewLei https://t.co/89WdcxPG4q— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 17, 2022
Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich underway!
Victory today will see Bayern nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund.
Big save by Pope! 🧤
Burnley have begun a new life after Sean Dyche, but it's same old Nick Pope for now with the goalkeeper making a fantastic stop to deny Jarrod Bowen from distance. Still 0-0 between Burnley and West Ham after 15 minutes.
Tierney cheering on the Bhoys 🍀
The Arsenal full-back is back up in Glasgow to cheer on his former club!
Still 0-0 between Celtic and Rangers after half an hour...
🍀 S’happenin’, Bitton@kierantierney1 pic.twitter.com/vzbor6iwyr— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 17, 2022
Premier League 2:15pm kick-offs underway
West Ham vs Burnley
Newcastle vs Leicester
Whistles blown!
Liverpool vs Man City highlights 💻
What a game it was!
Liverpool booked their place in the FA Cup final with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.
Check out the highlights from yesterday's FA Cup semi-final below. 👇
Liverpool saw off Manchester City to reach the #FACup final.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 17, 2022
Here are the goals ⬇
Celtic vs Rangers underway!
Celtic and Rangers lock horns at Hampden Park once again!
The last time they faced off was at Ibrox on April 3, with the Bhoys coming out on top on that occasion. Can the Gers get revenge?
Starting XIs confirmed for Bayern vs Arminia Bielefeld
Our starting XI and subs to take on @arminia_int 🔴⚪#packmas #DSCFCB pic.twitter.com/IpCCXo0MYW— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 17, 2022
TEAM! ✊#DSCFCB pic.twitter.com/VvjErooMS5— Arminia International (@arminia_int) April 17, 2022
Teams are in for West Ham vs Burnley
Vlasic starts in one of three changes today.— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 17, 2022
Here's how we're lining up...@betway | #WHUBUR pic.twitter.com/MYnncKQHN9
📋 Here's how we line up to face West Ham United this afternoon! 💪 #WHUBUR | @SpreadexSport | #UTC pic.twitter.com/GC1N9uQSow— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 17, 2022
Here's how Newcastle & Leicester line up
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 17, 2022
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/E6zYewCIdu
A look at the Foxes' line-up for #NewLei 📝 pic.twitter.com/So4EXRZ0sc— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 17, 2022
Celtic vs Rangers teams
Our #ScottishCup Semi-final line-up 📋— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 17, 2022
📢 Let's make some noise for the Bhoys!
#CELRAN | #COYBIG 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ZREBLketJ8
🆕 Today's #RangersFC team for the @ScottishCup semi-final.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 17, 2022
🗒️ Full Team News: https://t.co/B3KGMGH7N2 pic.twitter.com/nIYnKlBLnL
Which games are on today? 📺
Here's a flavour of what's in store...
2pm - Celtic vs Rangers
2:15pm - Newcastle United vs Leicester City
2:15pm - West Ham vs Burnley
2:30pm - Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich
3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
7:45pm - PSG vs Marseille
8pm - Sevilla vs Real Madrid
Which game are you most excited about?
Hi there! 👋
Welcome to GOAL's live blog covering all of today's football action throughout the day.
It's a packed Easter Sunday, with semi-finals to be decided in the FA Cup and Scottish FA Cup, while games involving Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also on the cards.
We'll bring you all the latest updates, team news, goals and incidents from across the grounds, so stay tuned!