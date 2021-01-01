Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester in FA Cup final, Juventus take on Inter & more

Burnley 0-1 Leeds

Leeds have scored more goals from outside the box than any other team in the Premier League team this season now, with 13.

It was also Klich's first top-flight goal since December, and first away from home since that absolutely mad opening day game with Liverpool.

In a more concerning omen for Burnley, they are yet to win in the league this season when Bailey Peacock-Farrell has started.