Matchday LIVE: Manchester City smash Brighton, Chelsea put seven past Norwich, AC Milan in action

FT: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich

As we limber up in Germany, Mason Mount is beaming in England. The hat-trick hero has been speaking to BT Sport on his efforts today.

"Before the game I put pressure on myself to get on the scoresheet, then three came around in the same game," he says. "It’s obviously a massive moment for me. I’ll remember this one for a long time.

“I was always getting in positions to score, but I just wasn’t putting it in the back of the net. I thought the last one might be offside. It was my luck today, but it’s also about the team. We spoke before about being at it from the beginning, we did that today."