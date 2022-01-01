Matchday LIVE: Burnley vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs West Ham, plus Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

Leeds get close!
Leeds have had a bright start to this game.
They have had five attempts in the first 25 minutes of the clash, with two efforts on target.
Leicester, meanwhile, have had just one shot and missed the target.
We are underway!
The match between Leicester and Leeds has kicked off.
The visitors are desperate for a positive result to boost their hopes of survival under new coach Jesse Marsch.
Team news: Leicester vs Leeds
The afternoon begins with a match between Leicester and Leeds in the Premier League.
Will new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch get off to a winning start?
The team news has been announced for #LeiLee 📝 pic.twitter.com/PpWnQfOkDl— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 5, 2022
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/5wo9ZPWY6Q— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 5, 2022
Welcome to the matchday blog
Another action-packed Saturday is upon us!
Follow the drama with GOAL as we bring you updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1!