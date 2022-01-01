Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Tottenham vs Chelsea & Inter vs Juventus in action-packed Wednesday

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea
Rudiger puts the Blues ahead
The deadlock has been broken in London!
Antonio Rudiger has given Chelsea the lead with a goal from close range.
It came off Rudiger's back and has to go down as a goalkeeping error. Spurs have made so many shocking errors over the course of these two legs.
Lukaku misses big chance for Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku found himself one-on-one but scuppered his chance to put Chelsea in the lead.
The Belgian striker got into the six-yard box but a save from Pierluigi Gollini kept him out and the score level.
Carabao Cup and Premier League matches underway
The Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Chelsea and West Ham's Premier League encounter with Norwich have both kicked off.
Spurs are looking to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first-leg, while West Ham are pushing for a place in the top four of the English top-flight.
GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Luuk de Jong has equalised for Barcelona.
The ball gets played into the Real Madrid box and a failed clearance merely bounces off the striker and goes in to tie the score.
Luuk de Jong levels things up! 1-1!
De Jong comes close for Barca
Thibaut Courtois comes to the rescue for Real Madrid.
The goalkeeper got low to pull off a superb save to deny Luuk de Jong after the Dutch striker got on the end of a threatening cross in the box.
GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior has broken the deadlock in the Clasico.
Karim Benzema stole the ball from Sergio Busquets and sent the Brazil international through on goal and he blasts it into the net.
Team news: Inter vs Juventus
LINE-UP
Let's get behind our starting 11 tonight in the Supercoppa Frecciarossa
OUR SUPER CUP STARTERS!
Kick-off!
The Supercopa de Espana semi-final clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid is underway!
Xavi's Barca battle Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid for a place in the final in Riyadh. Who will go on to face Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club in Sunday's decider?
Team news: West Ham vs Norwich
Home side looking to break into Premier League top four
Cress starts tonight
Here's how we line up...
TEAM NEWS
▪️ 7 changes from Sunday’s win
▪️ Aarons, Gibson, Williams, Placheta, Rashica, Pukki, Idah in
▪️ Byram, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Sorensen, Sargent, Tzolis out#NCFC | #WHUNOR pic.twitter.com/hxELOWVMqu
Team news: Tottenham vs Chelsea
London teams line up for Carabao Cup clash
Our team to face Chelsea this evening!
Your Chelsea team news for tonight!
Torres makes Barca debut
What an occasion for Ferran Torres to make his debut.
The January signing from Manchester City will be looking to impress his new club's fans by putting in a strong performance against eternal rivals Real Madrid.
Ferran Torres will make his Barcelona debut tonight.
In El Clasico
Team news: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Clasico teams battle for a place in the Supercopa de Espana final
BARÇA XI
💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/FExFU61XQN
Our #Supercopa starting XI!
Who is playing tonight?
The matches taking place this evening are:
Tottenham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Norwich
Inter vs Juventus
Welcome to the matchday blog!
We are in for a cracking Wednesday evening.
GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action going on. As well as the games going on in the Afcon 2021, we will be following the matches taking place in the Carabao Cup, Premier League, Supercopa de Espana and the Supercoppa Italiana.