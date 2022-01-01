Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Tottenham vs Chelsea & Inter vs Juventus in action-packed Wednesday

Vinicius celebrating Real Madrid Barcelona Supercup
GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea

2022-01-12T20:03:12.397Z

Rudiger puts the Blues ahead

The deadlock has been broken in London!

Antonio Rudiger has given Chelsea the lead with a goal from close range.

Lukaku misses big chance for Chelsea

2022-01-12T19:58:56.620Z

Romelu Lukaku found himself one-on-one but scuppered his chance to put Chelsea in the lead.

The Belgian striker got into the six-yard box but a save from Pierluigi Gollini kept him out and the score level.

Carabao Cup and Premier League matches underway

2022-01-12T19:46:16.000Z

The Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Chelsea and West Ham's Premier League encounter with Norwich have both kicked off.

Spurs are looking to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first-leg, while West Ham are pushing for a place in the top four of the English top-flight.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid

2022-01-12T19:42:02.591Z

Luuk de Jong has equalised for Barcelona.

The ball gets played into the Real Madrid box and a failed clearance merely bounces off the striker and goes in to tie the score.

De Jong comes close for Barca

2022-01-12T19:34:36.000Z

Thibaut Courtois comes to the rescue for Real Madrid.

The goalkeeper got low to pull off a superb save to deny Luuk de Jong after the Dutch striker got on the end of a threatening cross in the box.

GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid

2022-01-12T19:26:19.000Z

Vinicius Junior has broken the deadlock in the Clasico.

Karim Benzema stole the ball from Sergio Busquets and sent the Brazil international through on goal and he blasts it into the net.

Kick-off!

2022-01-12T19:00:47.000Z

The Supercopa de Espana semi-final clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid is underway!

Xavi's Barca battle Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid for a place in the final in Riyadh. Who will go on to face Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club in Sunday's decider?

Team news: West Ham vs Norwich

2022-01-12T18:50:27.000Z

Home side looking to break into Premier League top four

Torres makes Barca debut

2022-01-12T18:29:15.000Z

What an occasion for Ferran Torres to make his debut.

The January signing from Manchester City will be looking to impress his new club's fans by putting in a strong performance against eternal rivals Real Madrid.

Who is playing tonight?

2022-01-12T17:59:41.000Z

The matches taking place this evening are:

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Tottenham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Norwich
Inter vs Juventus

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-01-12T17:40:13.000Z

We are in for a cracking Wednesday evening.

GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action going on. As well as the games going on in the Afcon 2021, we will be following the matches taking place in the Carabao Cup, Premier League, Supercopa de Espana and the Supercoppa Italiana.