Matchday LIVE: Barcelona face Levante with Koeman under pressure, Arsenal vs Tottenham in north London derby

Barcelona team is in! 👇
Ansu Fati is on the bench 💪
BARCELONA TEAM
🚨 𝘽𝘼𝙍𝘾̧𝘼 𝙓𝙄 !! 🚨 #BarçaLevante pic.twitter.com/lY94LyLNVr— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2021
LEVANTE TEAM
ALINEACIÓN | ¡Este es nuestro once inicial para enfrentarnos al @FCBarcelona_es!#BarçaLevante pic.twitter.com/RsgJESTm7v— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) September 26, 2021
Former Arsenal & Man City man Nasri retires
Samir Nasri has called time on his playing career.
The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder has been without a club since leaving Anderlecht in 2020, having made just eight appearances for the Belgian giants before injuries cut his season short.
Since then, the former France international has been working as a pundit on television channel Canal+ and says his playing days are behind him.
Sergi Roberto to miss Barcelona match
Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Roberto will be absent for the game against Levante due to a bout of gastroenteritis.
That game kicks off at 3:15pm - we'll have team news shortly.
𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 !! @SergiRoberto10 is out for today's match due to gastroenteritis. #BarçaLevante pic.twitter.com/8K6GF7txEj— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2021
Today's first Premier League game is under way
Southampton take on Wolves.
Here are the teams!
SOUTHAMPTON TEAM
Sunday squad 👊— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 26, 2021
The #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #Wolves: pic.twitter.com/CL3m6XUawM
WOLVES TEAM
Our line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague clash against @SouthamptonFC. #SOUWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) September 26, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/ixbVEvmeC9
Which games are on today? 📺
Action from 🇬🇧, 🇪🇸 and more!
Here's a flavour of some of the big matches today:
PREMIER LEAGUE
4:30pm - Arsenal vs Tottenham
LA LIGA
3:15pm - Barcelona vs Levante
SERIE A
5pm - Lazio vs Roma
It's matchday! ⚽️🎉📺
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's matchday live blog!
There is no shortage of fixtures taking place across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more, so stay tuned.
We'll have all the latest news from the games, including goals, red cards and every notable incident as they happen so you won't miss a thing.
😎