Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd & Benfica vs Ajax in Champions League, Liverpool host Leeds in Premier League

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd, Champions League 2021-22
Getty

How did £45m West Ham flop Haller become a Champions League record-breaker?

2022-02-23T19:11:30.206Z

Few could have predicted that Sebastian Haller would prove a Champions League force this season.

The former West Ham signing scored in all six group stage games and, in his own words, is "living the dream" as he leads Ajax into the knockout stages.

Read all about Haller on GOAL!

Welcome to today's Matchday LIVE!

2022-02-23T18:58:19.834Z

Hello everyone and thanks for joining us for what should be a busy day of football.

The Champions League is obviously the main course once again, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid while Ajax face Benfica.

But those aren't the only two games on the schedule, though, with the Premier League also offering us three more games, one of which will be vital to the title race.

Liverpool are set to face Leeds as they continue their pursuit of Manchester City, while Spurs visit Burnley and Watford host Crystal Palace.

So sit down, strap in and get ready for what should be a fun one!