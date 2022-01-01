Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

HT: Watford 0-0 Spurs
Tottenham frustrated by Hornets on the road
There goes the whistle for the interval - and it remains goalless at Vicarage Road, much to Tottenham's ire.
Spurs have been kept off the scoresheet against Watford, despite providing themselves with the chances. Antonio Conte looks oddly placid as his side heads into the sheds.
There will be plenty more to come from this one, you'd think.
Fans fete heartbroken hosts
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
Leaving it late
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
Ramsdale frustrated by penalty call
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
Ramsdale: "Both penalties, I don't know why the ref is told to see one and not the other. It is there for a reason, go and use it. It is the inconsistency. The whole point is to help the game out, in real time it didn't look like one and slow it down on a screen and it is given."— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 1, 2022
KO: Watford v Spurs
It's a relatively brief trip across from the Emirates Stadium to Vicarage Road - and Arsenal's defeat does mean that Tottenham can close up on the top four, if they can get the better of Watford.
And here we go!
Ramsdale vows 'no fear' for young Gunners
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
It may be a bitter pill for Arsenal to swallow but shotstopper Aaron Ramsdale feels that the young side have no reason to be afraid on the basis of this performance.
"Tough to take but we have to take it, that is the result," he tells BT Sport. "I don't think for large parts of the game, teams have done that to Manchester City. The red card changes the game, we were so close.
"They are one of, if not the best team in the league. We are a young team and don't fear anyone."
Over before it begins?
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
I'll tell you what, if the other two games today can even pack in half of the drama we've just had in north London, we are in for a treat.
But is that really it? Is the title race officially done and dusted? Manchester City are so far ahead, they're practically on the starting line for next season already.
If Chelsea and Liverpool slip up this month, their players might as well start thinking about what they'd like to do with their free time on World Cup duty in Qatar.
City confirm monster lead
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
Champions come back to beat ten-men Gunners
There goes the final whistle - and the outpouring of contrasting emotion is hard to contain inside the Emirates Stadium.
Manchester City grip themselves tightly, a desperate joy on their face. They have snatched victory from the jaws of a metaphorical defeat or draw in the title race, to extend their lead at the summit.
But they have done so in a game that turned from crackerjack to controversial in the space of a few mad minutes for Arsenal. Their supporters roundly boo - but not for their own players, who gave everything on the pitch, and now lay slumped, disbelieving on the turf.
It is almost like a cup final, such is the state. But Pep Guardiola survives an almighty scare and the champions march on.
GOAL: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
(Rodri)
It's heartbreak for Arsenal! Manchester City snatch the lead in this game with mere seconds left on the clock!
It's an unfortunate one too. The visitors drift a brilliant ball into the area, but it is a tight deflection off Ben White that brings it into the path of Rodri, who manages to muzzle home at close range.
Off comes his shirt as he races to the corner, where the home fans hurl bottles onto the pitch in anger. This has turned into an ugly afternoon for the Gunners.
Six added minutes incoming
Arsenal 1-1 Man City
Since going a man down, several Arsenal players have stood up to the plate even more, if that was possible. It's probably Thomas Partey's best game in a Gunners shirt.
They've got six added minutes - and whatever may come on top of that - to survive in order to get a point they do deserve, particularly for that superb first half.
But Manchester City are lurking. They know how to find a winner in situations like these.
Gunners set unwanted red record
Arsenal 1-1 Man City
Klopp to miss Chelsea game with Covid-19
A spot of news away from this match as Manchester City continue to turn the screw on Arsenal, hoping to hang on for a point here - but Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's clash with Chelsea.
The Reds boss has been caught by Covid-19 and will have to sit out his side's game with the Blues.
Team News: Watford v Spurs
Dennis features for hosts, Kane leads line for visitors
Tensions threaten to boil over
Arsenal 1-1 Man City
This has been one heck of a game to start 2022 with - but Stuart Atwell looks to be battling against the tide. This is a powder keg ready to go off.
Arsenal and their supporters are fuming. A penalty call against them after an earlier one for them had been waved away, a rapid-fire red card, and now Bukayo Saka is booked as both sides square up once again.
You can feel the fury in the stands, as the hosts look to stay in this despite their man disadvantage.
RED CARD: Arsenal 1-1 Man City
(Gabriel)
It's gone from bad to worse for Arsenal - and they are absolutely incensed!
But this is a fair decision. Gabriel was booked for scuffing up the penalty spot before Mahrez converted, in an act of stupid gamesmanship, and now he effectively clatters Gabriel Jesus as his emotions get the better of him in the middle of the park.
It's a second yellow and he's off! Arsenal must face the champions a man down once more! The chance for Manchester City to win this game now has never looked so bright.
Arsenal miss golden opportunity to retake lead
Arsenal 1-1 Man City
How on earth have Arsenal not retaken the lead there?!
Confusion reigns at the back for Manchester City as Ederson is caught off his line and a looped header floats beyond him.
Somehow, Nathan Ake manages to get back and clear it off the line, before Gabriel Martinelli blazes past an open net.
GOAL: Arsenal 1-1 Man City
(Riyad Mahrez, pen)
Aaron Ramsdale's record in deflecting spot-kicks is not a bad one in the Premier League - but Riyad Mahrez dispatches this one with brutal skill.
It could be his last contribution before the Africa Cup of Nations - and if so, it hands a lifeline to his side in a game where they have looked likely to suffer against their deserving hosts.
The Gunners are still fuming about that call from VAR.
Silva draws penalty from Xhaka
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
Arsenal could be in trouble here - and they are! Manchester City have a penalty thanks to VAR!
Bernardo Silva has his shirt grabbed by Granit Xhaka and goes down. It looks like the former is on the way down already, and referee Stuart Atwell is not interested.
But the intervention comes and asks him to look at the side screen - and the decision is overturned!
Back in action
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
Youth gone wild
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
HT: Arsenal 1-0 Man City
Saka puts energetic Gunners on top against champions
There goes the whistle for the break - and just listen to that roar!
There will be one just like it at the final whistle elsewhere in London and on Merseyside if Arsenal hang on to their lead against Manchester City.
Bukayo Saka is the toast of the town, but plenty of the Gunners have played their part. Their visitors will surely offer a response though.
Gunners continue to threaten
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
Magic run from Martinell, twists City players inside and out, but his finish is just past the far post.
WATCH: Sweet Saka strike gives Gunners lead
Arsenal 1-0 Man City
GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Man City
(Bukayo Saka)
A worthy opener for the Gunners!
Manchester City have shipped very few goals this season - in fact, Wilfried Zaha is the only man to have netted against them in the first half of the Premier League this term - but Bukayo Saka has cut them open with a fine finish.
The beauty of the work is how the hosts play the ball from right to left with a slate of wonderful passes, before Kieran Tierney slots a neat low ball in for the England international to sweep home at the right post.
Conquer
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
No breakthrough yet, but it's unlikely this Manchester City side are going to be quiet today.
They set the record for most points in an English top-flight year in 2021.
They really are looking hot to the touch.
Arsenal survive golden scare
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
Ramsdale stranded out of position, Dias glances a header towards goal but it goes wide. Ramsdale would have been nowhere had that been on target.
Ederson dodges penalty claim
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
It's been a bright opening act, with City shading the threat overall - but Arsenal come close to cutting them open down the other end now.
Martin Odegaard cuts through on the right side of the box and Ederson lunges for him. It's a big, big trailing leg, and the Gunners star goes down.
Referee Stuart Atwell says no penalty, and there is just enough of a suggestion that the goalkeeper got a touch on the ball first that VAR deems it the right call.
Blue skies calling
Arsenal 0-0 Man City
KO: Arsenal v Man City
It's a lively crowd for what is after all an early kick-off on New Year's Day. A lot of the rest of the league might still be in bed.
Referee Stuart Atwell looks at his watch, blows his whistle for the knee, and then we are underway in the first Premier League clash of 2022!
A true test of the Gunners' credentials today, as the champions look to continue that steady march up the table.
Can Gunners buck the trend?
Arsenal v Man City
Resolutions or revolutions?
Depending how you decided the spend the end of 2021, you may have missed that there appears to be discontent in the ranks at Chelsea and Manchester United with two of their biggest stars.
Romelu Lukaku's explosive interview about his frustrations since his return to the Blues looks to have been one of the strangest acts of self-sabotage committed by a star buy, with the Belgian instead pledging love for old club Inter in something of a muddled narrative.
Cristiano Ronaldo meanwhile made sure to remind everyone that, while 2021 was a tough year, he did at least score a lot of goals. It's not quite as overt, but perhaps the Portuguese isn't too happy with how things have panned out for his Red Devils homecoming.
City too hot to handle?
Arsenal v Man City
Kick-off is just around the corner, but if Manchester City intend to start 2022 how they left off in 2021, then it seems an obvious conclusion that they will be adding another Premier League crown to their honour roll.
While Arsenal have themselves rallied with some impressive results this term - they are in a rich vein of form which has vaulted them back into the top four - nobody can match Pep Guardiola's men.
Slip-ups for Liverpool and Chelsea in pursuit have seen the gap grow, and the less said about Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester United, the better. This is the Citizens' title to lose now, surely.
Ring in the new year
Arsenal v Man City
Clubs prepare for ACON rush
Arsenal v Man City
There's a few key faces missing on the pitch too of course - Phil Foden is injured and therefore fails to make the cut for the visitors - but both clubs, along with the rest of the Premier League, are braced to lose some big stars over the coming weeks.
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - ACON - finally gets underway this month, after suffering a knock-on delay like Euro 2020 thanks to Covid-19.
It means that the Gunners will lose several star players for the next few weeks, like Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe, as well as the outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been released early to join Gabon.
City meanwhile will just lose one player, in Riyad Mahrez.
Arteta misses reunion with fresh Covid case
So, there are few surprises in those two line-ups for Manchester City and Arsenal - but one man missing entirely today will be coach Mikel Arteta.
The Spaniard has already caught Covid-19 once before but a fresh case over the Christmas period means that he must sit out their clash today - and miss out on a reunion with his old side.
Arteta, of course, previously was Pep Guardiola's number two at City before taking the top job with the Gunners. Albert Stuivenberg takes his place in charge today.
Team News: Arsenal v Man City
Tomiyasu starts for hosts, Foden absent for visitors
Our first starting XI of 2022…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 1, 2022
🇯🇵 Tomiyasu returns
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 starts
🇧🇷 @gabimartinelli in attack #ARSMCI 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lzpk9JG7tY
📋 TEAM NEWS 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 1, 2022
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Kayky, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/zpVCBPxcsZ
Today's order of play
Typically, we'd provide you with a full list of where and when everything would shake down throughout the day, but given the relative lack of total fixtures, that seems a tad like overkill.
So, it is Manchester City who get today's action underway, with a trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (1230 GMT/0730 EST/0430 PST). Then, Tottenham make the relatively short trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford (1500 GMT/1000 EST/0700 PST) and then it all wraps up as West Ham square off with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. (1730 GMT/1230 EST/0930 PST).
We'll be here to bring you all the action as it comes in.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
Of course, it is a smaller than normal roster to ring in the new year, what with continental football still on its mid-season break and another English top-flight game curtailed by Covid 19.
But what's that riding over the hill to kick off 2022 in style? It's Premier League champions Manchester City, Europa League contenders West Ham and the heavyweight London quartet of Arsenal, Tottenham, Watford and Crystal Palace!
Sit yourselves down, folks - we're getting this World Cup year off with a bang.