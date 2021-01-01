Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal face Villarreal while Man Utd take on Roma in Europa League semi-finals

Stay up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage as Arsenal look to overturn a first-leg deficit while Man Utd hold a commanding lead against Roma

Warm welcome for Gunners

2021-05-06T18:15:40Z

Goal's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has been taking in the atmosphere outside the Emirates - and it was some reception for the Gunners players as they arrived at the stadium.

The RVP derby?

2021-05-06T18:06:08Z

Van de Beek starts for Red Devils

2021-05-06T18:00:07Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong line-up despite his side's commanding lead, though Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson are given a breather.

David De Gea returns in goal, with Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani also handed starts.

Former Red Devils defender Chris Smalling is once again in the Roma side, as is ex-Chelsea winger Pedro.

Auba back for Arsenal

2021-05-06T17:47:32Z

First up, the teams - and the headline news for Arsenal is a start for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He is one of two changes from last week's first leg in Spain, with Hector Bellerin also coming in at right-back. Calum Chambers drops to the bench while Dani Ceballos is suspended.

Villarreal also make two changes, with Mario Gaspar and former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin coming into the side. Etienne Capoue is suspended after his dismissal in the first leg, while Juan Foyth misses out with a hamstring injury.

We go again!

2021-05-06T17:43:27Z

It’s a full English in the Champions League final – will we see a repeat in the Europa League?

Another night of drama awaits…