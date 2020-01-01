LIVE: Singapore Premier League & national team latest news

Home United rebrand as Lion City Sailors
Home United have ceased to exist and will now go by the name of Lion City Sailors
Singapore Premier League side Home United has changed its name to Lion City Sailors FC.
Technology firm SEA has assumed full ownership of the club ahead of the start of the 2020 season, with chairman Forrest Li full of ambition.
"We intend for Lion City Sailors to set a new benchmark for footballing excellence in Singapore and the region," Li stressed upon the announcement of the news.
"I know that Singapore has a huge community of people who love football, and our hope is that Lion City Sailors will strengthen that passion and ignite a new era for the development of the game locally."
LCSFC kick off their 2020 campaign with a home match against reigning champions Brunei DPMM on February 29.
Singapore Premier League fixtures released
The Singapore Premier League will kick off on February 29The 2020 Singapore Premier League season will get underway on February 29 with games between Albirex Niigata vs Geylang International and Home United vs DPMM Brunei. Young Lions then kick off their season on March 1 at home against Hougang United, while Tampines Rovers face Balestier Khalsa the same day.
Newcomers Tanjong Pagar have the first weekend off, before locking horns with Home United on March 6 to celebrate their return to the SPL.
Warriors FC to sit out at 2020 SPL season
The nine-time champions are forced to miss the new season due to financial troubleThe FAS has confirmed its decision for Warriors FC to sit out the 2020 Singapore Premier League champions. WRFC previously announced they would do everything within their powers to remain in the SPL, but their dreams to stay active in the top flight have now come to a definitive end.