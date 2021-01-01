Jamshedpur 2-3 Kerala Blasters: Jordan Murray brace sinks the Men of Steel

Jamshedpur 2-3 Kerala Blasters

10-man beat Jamshedpur 3-2 in an (ISL) clash on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

Costa Nhamoinesu gave Blasters the lead in the 22nd minute but Nerijus Vlaskis brought Jamshedpur back in the game in the 36th minute. Jordan Murray (79', 82') then scored a brace in quick in the second half to give Blasters a convincing lead. Valskis then reduced the margin in the 84th minute but it was not enough as Kibu Vicuna's side ended the match with full points.