Jamshedpur 2-3 Kerala Blasters: Jordan Murray brace sinks the Men of Steel

FULL TIME!
Jamshedpur 2-3 Kerala Blasters
10-man Kerala Blasters beat Jamshedpur 3-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.
Costa Nhamoinesu gave Blasters the lead in the 22nd minute but Nerijus Vlaskis brought Jamshedpur back in the game in the 36th minute. Jordan Murray (79', 82') then scored a brace in quick in the second half to give Blasters a convincing lead. Valskis then reduced the margin in the 84th minute but it was not enough as Kibu Vicuna's side ended the match with full points.
95' Chance for Murray but it goes above the crossbar!
Added time: 6 minutes
88' Eze's header goes just wide!
84' Jamshedpur 2-3 Kerala Blasters
Nerijus Valskis pulls one back for JamshedpurMobashir Rahman keeps an inch-perfect cross from the right side of the box and Valskis heads the ball into the net. Game on.
82' Jamshedpur 1-3 Kerala Blasters
Murray doubles Blasters' leadFacundo Pereyra takes a shot from distance which should have been a routine save for TP Rehenesh but the Jamshedpur keeper fumbles as the ball goes to Jordan Murray and the Australian converts the easy chance.
79' GOAL! Jamshedpur 1-2 Kerala Blasters
Jordan Murray gives Blasters the leadFacundo Pereyra receives a pass inside the box and advances before pulling the trigger but Rehenesh blocks the shot but Jordan Murray does not make a mistake in pushing the rebound ball into the net.
73' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
67' Red Card! Ruatthara sent off
65' Jackichand hits the crossbar!
59' Kerala creating the chances but are not converting
52' Jacki's shot just goes wide!
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
Jamshedpur 1-1 Kerala BlastersIt's all square after the first 45 minutes. Will we see more goals in the second half? Stay tuned.
45+2' Rehenesh pulls off a super save
36' GOAL! Jamshedpur 1-1 Kerala Blasters
Nerijus Valskis equalisesNerijus Valskis scores the equalising goal from a curling free-kick from the edge of the box. Game on.
Cooling break!
24' Albino pulls off a quality save
22' GOAL! Jamshedpur 0-1 Kerala Blasters
Costa Nhamoinesu gives Blasters the leadFacundo Pereyra curls in a free-kick from the left flank and Costa rises high and heads the ball into the net.
16' Gary Hooper's shot goes above crossbar!
12' Jordan Murray misses a sitter!
3' Aniket hits the post!
KICK-OFF!
Three changes in the KBFC lineup
One changes in JFC lineup
Team News!
Ruatthara stars, Grande and Fitzgerald in JFC squad
