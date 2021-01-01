Bengaluru 1-3 Mumbai City: Bipin Singh stars as the Islanders register a dominant win

Bengaluru 1-3 Mumbai City

extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as they outclassed 3-1 in an (ISL) clash on Tuesday.

The Islanders took a two-goal lead within 15 minutes of the match as Mourtada Fall (9') and Bipin Singh (15') were on target. Bengaluru pulled one back in the 79th minute via Sunil Chhetri's penalty goal but Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the final goal of the match in the 84th minute to seal the fate of the game.