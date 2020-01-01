Hyderabad 3-2 East Bengal: The Nizams clinch a five-goal thriller

East Bengal continue to remain winless

Hyderabad FC came back from behind to beat 3-2 in an (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. Jacques Maghoma (26') had put East Bengal in front against the run of the play in the first half and Aridane Santana had squandered a penalty just before half time,

The Nizams staged a solid comeback in the second half as Santana (56', 56') scored the equaliser as well as a second goal in less than a sixty seconds to put the home side in front. Halicharan Narzary then piled on more misery, thanks to a brilliant Liston Colaco assist.

Maghoma scored the consolation goal in the 81st minute of the match from Anthony Pilkington's corner but Hyderabad eventually managed to secure the win.

Hyderabad's winning streak continued as they moved up to the fifth position on the league table while East Bengal continue to languish at the bottom of the table.