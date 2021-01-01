Bengaluru vs FC Goa: Follow the ISL updates LIVE

55' - Angulo misses!
Second half teams
Second half underway
Half-time!
44' - So close again
Bengaluru could have well been in the lead by nowDheeraj gives himself marks this time for getting well behind the slight glancing header by Chhetri off another free-kick by Xisco!
42' - Off the bar!
Bengaluru miss againXisco sent in a curling free-kick as Cleiton climbed above Dheeraj's reach to head the ball on to the horizontal after Ivan was the man who fouled Udanta to concede the set-piece that Goa are so susceptible against
39' - Bengaluru are knocking
33' - Bengaluru have pulled one back!
Suresh scores with aplombRight after the water break - Suresh goes on by himself as if there were no defenders at all! Skips past on the left side after a through pass by Cleiton and fires it into the top right side of Dheeraj's goal from a rather acute angle.
30' - Seriton with a vital tackle
Dheeraj is saved by the Goa forwards
23' - Goa up by 2-0
Redeem Tlang scoresRomario does just enough to put the ball on the platter for Tlang who finds the bottom right corner in his second start for Goa since the game in which he was sent off against Mumbai City earlier in the season
20 - Angulo scores!
Goa leadIt doesn't take many touches for Angulo to score. Erik Paartalu was guilty of letting Glan steal the ball off'f his feet and Angulo was sent through to do the needful
18' - Romario forces a corner from Gurpreet
13' - Even play so far
Ferrando backs Dheeraj
It has to be noted that goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz is still with the Gaurs until the end of the season, only waiting to join another side after the club has failed to extend his contract. While the Goa coach has often been asked about the mistakes of Dheeraj.
"Dheeraj is our goalkeeper and it's most important to support him. At the end of the season, if I'm not happy or the club is not happy, maybe it's necessary (for Dheeraj) to change the club," he has said before the game. The former U-17 World Cupper has signed a three-year-deal at the club.
5' - Dheeraj spills it
4' - First close call
Kick-off at Fatorda!
Must win for Bengaluru
TEAM NEWS!
Bheke, Ashique, Dimas are back for the Blues; and captain Edu Bedia for Goa
Team news:— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 21, 2021
Bheke and Ashique are back in the XI for the Blues, Dimas starts on the bench 🔵
Edu Bedia returns for FC Goa 🟠#ISL #BFCFCG pic.twitter.com/PaJYLL8ORy