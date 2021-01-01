Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters LIVE - Follow ISL in real-time

Last time out...
Aridane Santana scored an injury-time equaliser to pick up a point for Hyderabad in their last outing against East Bengal. Blasters conceded a goal when they were 2-1 ahead against Odisha in the second half and dropped points.
Hyderabad's unbeaten run
Hyderabad are unbeaten in their last nine matches. They have scored the second-most goals from open play and have also scored 16 goals in the 2nd half, also second-most by a team this season.
Team News
Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
Sahal misses out
Sahal Abdul Samad was set to make his 50th ISL appearances for Kerala Blasters but he has not been included in the matchday squad, presumably due to an injury.
ISL
Kerala's records
Kerala Blasters have the following unwanted records so far this season - the most number of penalties conceded (7), most goals conceded in the second half (18) and most points lost after scoring the first goal (18). They are still in the race for the playoffs (mathematically possible) but also heavily dependent on other teams' results. Both teams will want nothing less than a win tonight.
RecapThe last meeting between these two teams ended in a 2-0 result in favour of Kerala Blasters. Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray helped the Yellows blank the Nizams to pick up their first win of the season but they have only won two more games since then.