Hyderabad 2-2 Bengaluru - Aridane Santana and co. pull off late comeback to hold the Blues

Hyderabad 2-2 Bengaluru

Late goals from Aridane Santana and Fran Sandaza have helped Hyderabad registered their fourth draw in a raw and remain unbeaten in their last six games. Bengaluru are now winless in eight games.

Sunil Chhetri scored a header off a Cleiton Silva free-kick before Leon Augustine put the Blues 2-0 up with a cool finish but the Nizams were able to bounce back in the last five minutes of the game to deny Moosa's men what looked to be an easy win.