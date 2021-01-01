Live Blog

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow the live action between Hyderabad vs Odisha here....

ISL

12 - GOAL!

2021-01-19T14:13:42Z

Hyderabad FC take lead

8 - Liston on the run

2021-01-19T14:10:20Z

Brilliantly headed ball to find Liston on the right flank but a bit too heavy as the Odisha FC defender clears off the danger

7 - Throw in for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T14:08:26Z

Hyderabad FC happy to settle in possession as Akash Mishra takes the throw in and the ball fall for Chinglensana who backpasses it. Odisha FC forwards are trying to play the high pressing game

3 - First shot on target

2021-01-19T14:04:56Z

Mauricio has the first shot on the goal from the left flank, no power on it, as Kattimani holds on the ball easily 

2 - Hyderabad FC on the attack

2021-01-19T14:03:17Z

Brilliant ball played to Liston Colaco in space on the right flank as he dribbles it inside the box to find Mohammad Yasit, unmarked, but he goes for a wayward shot from outside the box

Kick off!

2021-01-19T14:01:06Z

Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling in a crucial match

2021-01-19T13:19:25Z

Odisha FC XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Cole Alexander (C), Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu

2021-01-19T13:18:58Z

Hyderabad FC XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Liston Colaco.

Welcome to the live coverage

2021-01-19T13:17:15Z

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC