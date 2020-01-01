Hyderabad vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Bedia the midfield marshall!
708 - @FCGoaOfficial midfielder @edubedia has recorded the most touches (708) amongst all players in the current season of the #ISL. Omnipresent.
Can Gaurs get their second conscutive win?
FC Goa got back to winning ways in their last match against Jamshedpur after suffering two back to back defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin. Juan Ferrando would hope that they pick up their second win on the trot tonight and end the year by being among the top four teams.
Hyderabad will hope to get back to winning ways.
After remaining unbeaten in their first five games, the Nizams lost their last two against Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters. Manuel Marquez's side will now hope to end the year on a high.
Team news!
Joel Chianese returns.
⏱ A chance to end the year in the top four!
Who will win? 🤔
Who will win? 🤔
Hyderabad vs FC Goa
The Nizams and the Gaurs lock horns in the final ISL match of 2020 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. A win tonight will send FC Goa to the third position while a win by three goals or more will send Hyderabad to fourth place.