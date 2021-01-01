Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Habas makes one change
2021-02-22T13:17:30Z
Only one change in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup from their Kolkata derby triumph. Javier Hernandez replaces Marcelinho.
Three changes in the Hyderabad lineup
2021-02-22T13:16:21Z
Manuel Marquez makes three changes in Hyderabad XI. Nikhil Poojary, Lluis Sastre and Liston Colaco replace Asish Rai, Fran Sandaza and Hitesh Sharma.
Team news!
2021-02-22T13:15:40Z
Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Team news IN!#ISL #HFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/r46k8vObyT— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 22, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-22T12:49:16Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's crucial Indian Super League (ISL) tie between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.