Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can the Mariners seal their AFC Champions League berth with a win over the Nizams?

Updated
Habas makes one change

2021-02-22T13:17:30Z

Only one change in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup from their Kolkata derby triumph. Javier Hernandez replaces Marcelinho.

Three changes in the Hyderabad lineup

2021-02-22T13:16:21Z

Manuel Marquez makes three changes in Hyderabad XI. Nikhil Poojary, Lluis Sastre and Liston Colaco replace Asish Rai, Fran Sandaza and Hitesh Sharma.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-22T12:49:16Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's crucial Indian Super League (ISL) tie between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.