Live Blog

Flamengo fire: Training centre blaze claims 10 lives as others suffer injuries

A deadly fire broke out at the Brazilian club's training base 10 people confirmed dead. Goal brings you the latest news as it happens

Updated
Comments()
Flamengo

Vinicius Jr: 'God bless everyone's family! 😢'

2019-02-08T11:36:31Z

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior came through the ranks at Flamengo before making the move to La Liga and he has extended condolences to the families of those affected.

"Just remembering the nights and days I spent on the CT, it's creepy," he wrote on his Twitter page. "Still in disbelief, but praying for all! God bless everyone's family!"

'Woke up, saw the smoke and got out'

2019-02-08T11:30:50Z

Goal Brazil reporter Raisi Simplicio is at the scene in Rio de Janeiro, where a father of one of the survivors is relating his son's experience.

Chapecoense send strength to Flamengo

2019-02-08T11:23:14Z

Messages of support are flooding in for those affected by the fire, among them Brazilian club Chapecoense, who know tragedy too well themselves.

"Forza, FLAMENGO! We are very sad and shaken by the news of the fire that struck the nest of the Urubu, leaving countless victims," the club tweeted.

"We extend our desire for strength to the brothers @Flamengo and to all the relatives of those affected. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Firefighters arrived on scene in the early hours

2019-02-08T11:18:37Z

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the Urubu's Nest training centre at around 5am local time (7am GMT / 3am ET).

It is believed that the 10 fatalities include six youth team players and four Flamengo staff members.

 

Fire kills ten at Flamengo's training centre

2019-02-08T11:09:06Z

Tragedy has struck at the heart of the Brazilian club

A major fire has taken the lives of ten people at Flamengo's training centre in Vargem Grande in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the local fire department has confirmed.

Three others were injured, with one thought to be in a serious condition, and were taken to the Lourenco Jorge Municipal Hospital in Barra da Tijuca, also in the West Zone.

The full story can be read here.