Al Rayyan vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action

Juan Ferrando's side are third in Group E of this season's AFC Champions League...

Updated
FC Goa

3 - GOAL! Ortiz scores!

2021-04-26T17:03:36Z

Al Rayyan 0-1 FC Goa

Ortiz breaks the deadlock for FC Goa! He gets in behind the defence to get to a long ball over the top, hits the keeper's body with his first attempt but slots home the rebound! That's just the second goal by Goa in the ACL.

KICK-OFF!

2021-04-26T17:01:01Z

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa

We're underway in Goa! 

FC Goa are out

2021-04-26T16:49:02Z

Al Wahda has defeated Persepolis today - which means FC Goa will not be able to stand the chance to progress from the group stage. The Gaurs have drawn and lost two games each from their four fixtures so far. 

FC Goa against Al Rayyan again

2021-04-23T16:19:04Z

The Gaurs will be looking to draw something out of their third Group E match against Al Rayyan after two defeats in their last two games.. 