Euros Matchday LIVE: Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland, Belgium take on Russia

Back to Friday now and Ciro Immobile basked in his goal against Turkey as he and his Italy team-mates embraced fans returning to the stands after more than a year of battling the coronavirus.

Immobile scored the second of Italy's goals, leading the way in a 3-0 win that also included a finish from Lorenzo Insigne and an unfortunate own goal from Merih Demiral.

Italy's Euro 2020-opening win came at the Stadio Olimpico, home of Immobile's club team Lazio, making the striker's goal even sweeter.

