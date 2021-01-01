Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy updates, news and TV reaction

As one man furthers his international legend however, another star is being born before our very eyes in the shape of Pedri - a man who has not even learned to drive and yet is starting for his country in the biggest game for three years.

The Barcelona starlet only made his senior debut for La Roja in March and yet has become a fixture at Euro 2020, a highlight for them even when the going was tough early on.

