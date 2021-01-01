Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

Arriving at Euro 2020 as the predestined bottom feeder of Group E, Stefan Tarkovic's side muscled up a shock in their opening game to claim victory over Poland, putting themselves firmly in the mix for the knockout rounds.

A defeat to Sweden has slowed their momentum considerably however, and a loss to Spain is likely to prove too much for them to achieve third-place ranking qualification, unless they make it a high-scoring one-goal reverse.

Yet against an opponent misfiring in front of goal, they may fancy their chances of one of the arguably great European Championship upsets, on their opponents' own turf no less - but they will have to deliver a performance for the ages.