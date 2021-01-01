Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey updates, news and TV reaction

Senol Gunes' head must be going into overdrive after that. His side's hopes of making the last-16 have taken an absolute hammer-blow.

That's six goals conceded and none scored so far at Euro 2020. Even if his side come back to win this, they are going to need a dramatic swing when it comes to goal difference.

Switzerland, as it stands, have consolidated third - but the goalless start in Rome between Italy and Wales means they cannot vault the latter into second just yet.