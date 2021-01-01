Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

KO: Italy v Spain
Anthems concluded
It's the last time you'll get to say that Il Canto degli Italiani or La Marcha Real absolutely slap, so you best get that in now.
This is all set up to be truly thrilling - and having overseen England's rout in Rome last time out, Germany's Felix Brych is the man in the middle in London tonight, as match referee.
Giorgio Chiellini and Sergio Busquets, who were spotted exchanging a hug and a laugh in the tunnel before they emerged, shake hands under his watch. No nerves are apparent for either man.
Teams emerge at Wembley
At Euro 2012, it was Spain who beat Italy in the final. At Euro 2016, it was Italy who knocked Spain out in the last-16.
Who will triumph this time? The old hands at the back for the Azzurri, looking for revenge? Or La Roja's young guns, out to restore their nation's place?
We're about to find out - here they come at Wembley Stadium for the national anthems!
Nerves kicking in?
⌛️ Final preparations!— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
How are you feeling, Spain fans? 🇪🇸#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/cWreXNQQYh
A carnival of sound
Robero Mancini may have been peeved about the difficult arrangements for fans at Wembley today, but he should be grateful that his side aren't playing England in the semi-finals, if he is worried that partisan noise will have a bad effect on his side.
That hasn't stopped a fine selection of Italy and Spain fans rocking up in north London too. It's far from a full house, with restrictions still in place, but on the basis of the noise ringing around the bowl right now, you'd be hard-pressed to say that it will feel quiet.
Italy, unlike the rest of their group, did not have to make the lengthy trip to Baku either, one of the very few stadia that perhaps hasn't quite paid off in this grand experiment.
Bonucci matches Buffon record
17 - Leonardo #Bonucci will play his 17th match at the European Championship, a joint-record for an Italian 🇮🇹player in the competition, alongside Gianluigi Buffon. Pillar.#EURO2020 #ITAESP pic.twitter.com/rLGl9eF04z— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 6, 2021
Favourites for the top?
If you ask the average punter on the streets of London ahead of tonight's game, they'll tell you - in no uncertain terms - that football is coming home.
But if we disregard the fact England would still have to beat a determined Denmark side with just as much momentum and motivation at their back as the Three Lions, are either of those sides a match on paper for Italy or Spain?
Both the Azzurri and La Roja have some peripheral figures among their squad, of course, in terms of raw quality - but they also have a surplus of crafty, intelligent individuals either veterans of the international stage or stars in the making. Whoever faces either one of them on Sunday will face a very tough task indeed.
Strike a pose!
There could be up to 60,000 people at Wembley tonight 🏟— Goal (@goal) July 6, 2021
You won't find one dressed better than Gianluca Vialli 😎#EURO2020 #ITA #ESP pic.twitter.com/AyrhsOb7J4
Eriksen invited to Euro 2020 Final
If Euro 2020 will be remembered for anything beyond its football, it will be the story of Christian Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening group stage game against Finland.
From the trauma at Parken Stadium that day has sprung a resilient triumph, for both his nation and the spirit of the sport - and now, news has broke that the Inter playmaker, along with the medical staff who helped save his life on the pitch in Copenhagen, have been invited as guests for the final at Wembley on Sunday.
Whether Eriksen is able to make the trip from his home country, where he continues to recover, is another matter but it is a fine gesture for those who have remained anonymous heroes for their part in changing the course of history.
Unbeatable (Part II)?
🇮🇹 Italy are unbeaten in their last 32 international games 🔥— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
Their last defeat was against Portugal in September 2018 😳#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/6DZWkeeoE0
Morata misses the cut in reshuffle
So then. No Alvaro Morata - and given how Luis Enrique has rushed to the beleaguered forward's defence across this summer, it is a bit of a surprise.
The Atletico Madrid man, who spent last term on loan with Juventus, was the focal point of local ire during those first two group stage matches after fluffing a number of major chances.
But his manager's continued faith yielded a central role in those victories against Slovakia and Croatia - though once again, he struggled to make as much of an an impact against Switzerland in the quarter-finals. He makes way for a more mobile front three that could give Italy's fiendish central defenders something else to think about.
Golden Boot race hotting up?
There's still a prize to play for over these final three games, one that may well go to an individual no longer even in the tournament - the Euro 2020 Golden Boot.
Right now, Portugal's GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo sits tied with the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick on five goals apiece, and as it stands, both would share the honour.
No player from Italy or Spain happen to have more than two finishes to their name so far however, meaning they would need a serious late flurry to challenge. The biggest threat to the gong? England duo Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, plus Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, all on three.
Stay off the park!
🏟 “Donde entran jugadores y salen leyendas”. El misticismo del Estadio de Wembley no tiene comparación.— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 6, 2021
¡¡Poco más de dos horas para el pitido inicial en estas semifinales entre #ITA y #ESP!!#SomosEspaña #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/kux2p23690
Garcia determined to repay faith
While Alvaro Morata's absence from the starting XI tonight is one of the bigger twists in Luis Enrique's selection policy, the choice of Eric Garcia over Pau Torres at the back tonight also could be considered an eyebrow-raiser.
The newly-arrived Barcelona defender struggled for games at Manchester City last term and, by his own admission, was not sure if he would be handed a call-up for the tournament.
Well, here he is now, starting a semi-final at Wembley Stadium for his country. He'll be determined to repay the confidence shown in him by his manager.
Azpilicueta sees shades of Jorginho in Busquets
There's going to be no shortage of intra-club battles across these final few Euro 2020 games, but one that could prove a pivotal tussle tonight is that between Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho.
It's only a few weeks ago that the pair of them led the Blues to Champions League glory over Manchester City, but now they find themselves on opposite sides of the divide.
The former is aware of the threat that his clubmate possesses, one of Italy's best players at the tournament so far - but he also sees shades of him in his international comrade Sergio Busquets, who himself could be key to unlocking La Roja's potential tonight.
The Italian Job
A brilliant atmosphere in London! 🥳#VivoAzzurro #EURO2020 #ITA #ITAESP pic.twitter.com/7AZcVYGtcy— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) July 6, 2021
Can Italy compensate for Spinazzola blow?
Some may say that a more pressing issue than the number people Italy have in the stands is who they have on the pitch, after they were rocked by two separate incidents during that quarter-final triumph over Belgium.
While Ciro Immobile's "resurrection" antics sparked widespread discussion of poor gamesmanship and the return of the "dark arts" to an often fluidly entertaining Azzurri side, the tournament-ending Achilles injury to Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola is the true hit against the squad's rich form.
The versatile defender has been arguably the form player for his country, save maybe goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and his absence tonight is a cruel twist of fate for him and his team. Leonardo Bonucci has vowed they will do him proud - but will his MIA status prove too big a blow?
Mancini smarting over Wembley disadvantage
The nature of Euro 2020's pan-continental format means that Italy - and Spain - were blessed with the fortune to play their group stage games on home turf.
But having made it to the last four, both sides are on neutral ground, as are Denmark - with only England set to reap the benefits of a partisan crowd.
Speaking ahead of this evening's clash, Mancini was quick to highlight the "unfair" situation, though the Azzurri boss stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic's impact in the UK - restricting visiting fans to a minimum - has played a significant part in that.
Unbeatable?
5 - Italy have won all 5 of their matches at #Euro2020, the only side of the remaining final four with a 100% record to date. Only at the 1990 World Cup have they won more games at a single major tournament (6). Power.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2021
We look at 5 key tactical trends ahead of #ITASPA. ⬇️
Road to Wembley: Spain
Few sides tend to make a massive splash in international tournaments after failing to win either of their first two games - but much like Portugal in 2016, La Roja's slow start has given way to some grit-tooth skill and savviness on the way to Wembley.
Like their three remaining rivals, they played all their Group E games at home, yet their impotent draws with Sweden and Poland suggested that the after-effects of their Covid-19 outbreak would prove their undoing.
An explosive 5-0 demolition of Slovakia put them firmly back in the mix, but they then needed extra-time to defeat Russia 2018 finalists Croatia in an eight-goal Copenhagen thriller - and then penalties to separate them from a determined Switzerland. Will that have taken too much out of the tank?
Road to Wembley: Italy
Of the four teams left, only the Azzurri have won each and every game they've played at Euro 2020 - quite often by some stirring margins on the scoreboard too.
Having opened their Group A campaign with an almost nonchalant dismissal of alleged dark horse Turkey, they followed it up with a further three-goal rout of Switzerland, while a second-string squad side still edged out Wales on Rome.
Their first trip away from their own borders proved the trickiest of their tasks in the end, forced into extra-time by a resilient Austria in at Wembley, before a shrewdly measured performance in Munich saw them beat out Belgium. They've looked effectively untouchable at points - but will that hold tonight?
Unflappable Luis Enrique spins Spanish mood
“Bravo,” jeered Luis Enrique, voice dripping with sarcasm like chocolate running off a dunked churro. The Spain coach had been asked if he would make changes to his team for the last 16 clash with Croatia.
“Maybe I will,” said Luis Enrique, before pausing. “And…?” asked the coach. “Maybe you won’t,” said the reporter, reluctantly. “Bravo.”
Luis Enrique does not have much respect for the media and has made that known throughout his career as a coach. From laughing in the face of an Italian television journalist while at Roma when asked if his team had a psychological problem, to various run-ins during his spell on the Barcelona bench, there has long been tension in the relationship.
To read more of Rik Sharma's words at Goal, head here!
How stylish Mancini revived Italy fortunes
Italy suffered one of the biggest humiliations in their football history when they missed out on the 2018 World Cup. It was the first time they had failed to qualify for the tournament in 60 years.
Three years on, however, and they have lit up this European Championship with a breathless brand of entertaining, high-energy football.
Roberto Mancini has overseen an impressive renaissance; he has changed the style and direction of the Azzurri and could be about to deliver a first major trophy in 15 years.
To read the rest of Jonathan Smith's words at Goal, head here!
Lineups: Italy v Spain
Guess where?
🏟️ Wembley Stadium, London 🥰— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
🌍 Where in the world are you watching tonight's semi-final clash?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/fR0t9IwoMK
Team News: Italy v Spain
Morata benched for La Roja, Emerson replaces injured Spinazzola
Breaking team news ahead of tonight's titantic clash; Alvaro Morata is benched for Spain.
The forward has started all five games at Euro 2020 for Luis Enrique's side but is dropped from the starting XI tonight for this huge game, with Mikel Oyarzabal favoured instead in the middle of a three-man attack.
Emerson meanwhile is the only change for the Azzurri, replacing the injured Leonardo Spinazzola for Roberto Mancini.
Blimey. Full lineups to come shortly.
...but Spain lie in wait
The last major tournament Spain entered, at Russia 2018, was preceded immediately by the managerial fallout of Julen Lopetegui's abrupt dismissal, thrusting Fernando Hierro into the top job, and their preparations three years later have been similarly disrupted.
There has been no coaching merry-go-round at the summit this time, but Luis Enrique's side had to deal with an outbreak of coronavirus inside their training camp mere days before the start of the tournament.
That they have rallied from mid-range contenders blighted by circumstance to reach the last four - albeit through a pair of protracted encounters with two sides where they have made life difficult for themselves, in Croatia and Switzerland - is a testament to their drive to likewise regain their own standing.
Italy poised to seal reemergence...
Having arrived at this summer's rearranged jamboree as something of an outside bet - in spite of their remarkable record under manager Roberto Mancini - Italy confirmed their status as one of the - if not outright - presumptive favourites from who remains standing with an impressive victory over Belgium.
That the Azzurri were able to turn over the world's number one-ranked side - the pre-tournament favourite and de-facto frontrunner after seeing off incumbent holders Portugal in the last-16 - is a testament to just how they've grown in leaps and bounds over the past few seasons.
The middle of the last decade - following a silver-medal slot at Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine - has been something of a fallow period for the nation, culminating in their absence from Russia 2018 entirely - but now, they appear to be on the cusp of reclaiming their spot atop the world's best sides.
Last time out...
Some goals, some guts - it's all inside this Euro 2020!
If you missed the quarter-finals over the weekend, allow us to provide a quick refresher. Of the four sides to make it to the penultimate stage of the tournament, only England enjoyed what could be politely termed as an easy ride, drubbing Ukraine 4-0 in Rome with almost suspicious ease.
Denmark too never looked too much like surrendering their lead against the Czech Republic, to set up tomorrow's tussle - but both Italy and Spain had to do it a little bit harder than their rivals to make it here...
Today's order of play
With just three games left to play in this tournament - there will be no third-place playoff down the line for whoever comes up short today and tomorrow in north London - every match is an event fixture now, afforded the standalone respect it deserves.
That means there's one game in town - but what a game it is. At one end is a team unbeaten since 2018, looking to make amends for their absence from the biggest world stage. At the other is a side blighted by pandemic-pained preparations, determined to prove the naysayers wrong.
From Wembley Stadium, it's a game with a little bit of grudge, a rematch of the Euro 2012 Final, when the Azzurri were outclassed by La Roja in Kyiv. It is, of course:
Italy v Spain (2000, London)
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
It seems almost a lifetime ago, looking back to when Italy first walked out alongside Turkey at Stadio Olimpico. But almost four weeks - and a festival of scintillating football - later, we're truly at the business end of the tournament, with just a quartet of sides left standing.
The Azzurri. La Roja. The Three Lions. The Danish Dynamite. Style. Substance. Shrewdness. Spirit. Italy. Spain. England. Denmark.
Only one can be crowned the winner at Euro 2020, only one can become European champion - and tonight, it's semi-final night at Wembley Stadium, with a place in the final for a shot at that prize on the line. Strap yourselves in, folks.