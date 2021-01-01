Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

It's the last time you'll get to say that Il Canto degli Italiani or La Marcha Real absolutely slap, so you best get that in now.

This is all set up to be truly thrilling - and having overseen England's rout in Rome last time out, Germany's Felix Brych is the man in the middle in London tonight, as match referee.

Giorgio Chiellini and Sergio Busquets, who were spotted exchanging a hug and a laugh in the tunnel before they emerged, shake hands under his watch. No nerves are apparent for either man.