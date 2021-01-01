Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Germany, Sweden vs Ukraine updates, news and TV reaction

As if yesterday wasn't exciting enough, there are two more games on tap today, including one of the most highly-anticipated of the tournament so far.

First up is the main event as England look to finally earn some measure of revenge against their rivals Germany in a clash of heavyweights.

And then, once that's over, there will still be one more game to finish off the Round of 16 as Sweden and Ukraine will look ahead and see potential Cinderella runs if they can earn the win today.