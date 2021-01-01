Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps and TV reaction

Updated
Modric Morata Mbappe Shaqiri Euro 2020
Spain out for revenge?

2021-06-28T15:43:32Z

These two teams have met four times in the last 10 years.

Both teams have won two of those games, with Croatia winning the most recent - a 3-2 win in the UEFA Nations League in 2018.

Spain had won the previous match 6-0 just two months prior. 

Before that the two had met in the group stages of Euro 2016 - Croatia won 2-1 - and Euro 2012, in which Spain picked up a 1-0 win.

Pedri sets Euros record

2021-06-28T15:28:55Z

Here's how Spain line up

2021-06-28T15:12:33Z

Luis Enrique has made two key changes for this game.

Jose Gaya comes in at left-back instead of Jordi Alba while Ferran Torres takes a place on the wing while Gerard Moreno misses out.

Welcome to the matchday blog

2021-06-28T15:11:37Z

Thank you for joining us for another exciting day of Euro 2020.

We start today's last-16 ties with a clash between Croatia and Spain.

That will be followed by world champions France taking on Switzerland.