Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

Spain out for revenge?
These two teams have met four times in the last 10 years.
Both teams have won two of those games, with Croatia winning the most recent - a 3-2 win in the UEFA Nations League in 2018.
Spain had won the previous match 6-0 just two months prior.
Before that the two had met in the group stages of Euro 2016 - Croatia won 2-1 - and Euro 2012, in which Spain picked up a 1-0 win.
Pedri sets Euros record
At 18 years and 215 days, Pedri becomes the youngest ever player to start a knockout game in a European Championship, overtaking the record of Wayne Rooney (18y 244d v Portugal in 2004).
What about Croatia?
Croatia, too, have made two important changes to the team that beat Scotland.
Dejan Lovren misses out and Duje Caleta-Car comes in, while Ante Rebic has replaced Ivan Perisic on the wing.
Croatia starting lineup!
Here's how Spain line up
Luis Enrique has made two key changes for this game.
Jose Gaya comes in at left-back instead of Jordi Alba while Ferran Torres takes a place on the wing while Gerard Moreno misses out.
Spain starting lineup
👥 Con estos futbolistas afronta @LUISENRIQUE21 los octavos de final de la #EURO2020 ante Croacia.
💪🏻 ¡¡ESTAMOS CON VOSOTROS!! ¡¡A POR TODAS!!
🆚 #CRO- #ESP #SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/2YgnuGibXU
Welcome to the matchday blog
Thank you for joining us for another exciting day of Euro 2020.
We start today's last-16 ties with a clash between Croatia and Spain.
That will be followed by world champions France taking on Switzerland.