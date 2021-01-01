Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

It's tough to pick between the two sides today - there's an argument to be made that one has greater individual players while the other has a stronger overall team and vice versa for both - but that won't change the admiration Southgate has for Italy's transition under Mancini.

There's been little to no trash talking from the typically demure England boss, measured in his praise and adamantly steadfast in his refusal to be pulled into any slugging matches beforehand.

He need not of course, given that his England squad - if not necessarily on individual quality but on obvious harmonic spirit - is the best for a generation. Gary Lineker - who could lose his record of the most goals at major tournaments to Harry Kane outright tonight - is right when he says they represent what the national team can stand for at the peak of its powers.