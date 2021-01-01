East Bengal 1-1 Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana's late equaliser earns the Nizams a point

FULL TIME!
2021-02-12T15:57:23Z
East Bengal 1-1 Hyderabad FC
Aridane Santana's late equaliser helps Hyderabad FC hold East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Tilak Maidan.
Bright Enobkhare gave the Red and Golds the lead in the 59th minute but the Hyderabad skipper scored in the 92nd minute to earn his team a point.
92' GOAL! East Bengal 1-1 Hyderabad FC
2021-02-12T15:50:18Z
Aridane Santana equalises!Rohit Danu finds Fran Sandaza inside the box who squares the ball towards Aridane and the skipper finds the back of the net.
88' Hyderabad - Substitution
2021-02-12T15:46:30Z
Sahil Tavora and Rohit Danu IN Liston Colaco and Chinglensana Singh OUT.
85' East Bengal - Substitution
2021-02-12T15:43:46Z
Angousana IN Sourav Das OUT.
82' Bright goes down but no penalty!
2021-02-12T15:40:28Z
Aaron Holloway wins a ball on the edge of the box and sets up a for Bright who goes past Sana and then dribbles past Kattimani but then goes down inside the box but no penalty is given.
80' East Bengal - Substitution
2021-02-12T15:38:50Z
Aaron Holloway IN Anthony Pilkington OUT.
77' Aridane's shot goes wide!
2021-02-12T15:35:31Z
Liston sends a cross from the right side and Aridane traps with his chest and takes a first-time shot but the ball just goes wide!
73' Sandaza offside!
2021-02-12T15:31:28Z
Akash Mishra sends a low cross inside the box and Sandaza finds the back of the net but the Spanish forward was standing in an offside position.
69' Hyderabad - Subtitution
2021-02-12T15:27:34Z
Fran Sandaza IN Lluis Sastre OUT.
65' Hyderabad - Subtitution
2021-02-12T15:23:48Z
Nikhil Poojary and Mohammed Yasir IN Asish Rai and Joel Chianese OUT.
59' GOAL! East Bengal 1-0 Hyderabad FC
2021-02-12T15:17:57Z
Bright Enobakhare breaks the deadlockFrom a break Sarthak sends a long ball and Anthony Pilkington nicks the ball with his head towards Bright who makes a run and scores from a one-on-one situation. Just a few seconds before the goal, Hyderabad had the best chance to take the lead when Aridane Santana's shot took a deflection off Danny Fox's foot and hit the post.
51' Bright's shot goes wide!
2021-02-12T15:09:19Z
Pilkington receives a pass from Narayan Das and sets up for Bright to shoot but the Nigerian fails to keep the ball on target.
SECOND HALF!
2021-02-12T15:02:05Z
The second half gets underway!
HALF TIME!
2021-02-12T14:48:50Z
East Bengal 0-0 Hyderabad FCA cagey half of football as both teams battled out fiercely but did not produce many chances to score. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
43' Kattimani pulls off a quality save
2021-02-12T14:43:26Z
Pilkington receives a long ball from Paul and goes past Sana on the right flank. The Irish international cuts in and takes a shot from distance which is on target but Kattimani manages to parry the ball away for a corner.
40' Ankit's attempts goes to Kattimani!
2021-02-12T14:41:12Z
Ankit does well to get the better of Sana on the right flank and cuts in inside the box and takes a shot from a difficult angle which is blocked. The right-back then tries to head the rebound ball but it goes to Kattimani.
34' Sastre blasts the ball above the crossbar!
2021-02-12T14:35:26Z
Chianese sets up a ball for Sastre to go for goal. The midfielder takes a shot from the edge of the box but it sails over the crossbar.
Cooling break!
2021-02-12T14:32:06Z
A cagey half an hour of football as both teams are yet to create any major chance.
28' Asish Rai flagged offside
2021-02-12T14:29:25Z
Aridane Santana sends a through ball for Asish Rai inside the box and the right-back quickly squares the ball for Chianese but the right-back is given offside.
21' Stellar save by Subrata!
2021-02-12T14:22:04Z
Lluis Sastre sends a through ball down the middle for Joel Chianese who finds himself one-on-one with Subrata Paul inside the East Bengal but the experienced customer does well to come out his line and stop the Australian's shot.
19' Mishra hits the side net
2021-02-12T14:19:42Z
Akash Mishra makes a solo run down the left flank from his own half and enters the box before taking a shot but he hits side net.
16' Raju's long throw-in cleared
2021-02-12T14:17:34Z
Raju Gaikwad sends a very good long throw-in inside the box but the Hyderabad defenders manage to clear it away to avert any danger.
Hyderabad pressing hard
2021-02-12T14:13:50Z
The Nizams are pressing high up the pitch and are hardly giving any space to East Bengal in the midfield. Cagey start.
6' Battle of the midfields
2021-02-12T14:07:07Z
It has been a battle of the midfield so far in the game as both teams are looking to control the game at the centre of the park.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-12T14:00:03Z
Hyderabad get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
Hyderabad unbeaten in eight matches
2021-02-12T13:08:23Z
The Nizams are on a roll at the moment as they have not lost a single game in their last eight outings but they have just won three out of those eight ties. It is important for them to take the three points to consolidate their place among the top-four teams.
Must-win tie for East Bengal
2021-02-12T13:07:18Z
It is a must-win tie for the Red and Golds if they want to keep their hopes alive for the play-offs. Dropping points will virtually end their top-four aspirations.
Two changes in the Hyderabad XI
2021-02-12T13:06:09Z
Manuel Marquez makes two changes in the Hyderabad lineup which played a goalless draw in their last match against NorthEast United. Liston Colaco and Joel Chianese replace Mohammed Yasir and Fran Sandaza.
Unchanged EB XI for the first time
2021-02-12T13:05:42Z
For the first time this season, the Red and Golds have retained the same lineup in two consecutive matches.
Team news!
2021-02-12T13:05:25Z
EB unchanged, Chianese stars for HFC
EB unchanged, Chianese stars for HFC
East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC
2021-02-12T12:36:18Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.