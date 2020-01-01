East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin: Spoils shared on Boxing Day

East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin

Nothing to separate the two teams at the end of an exhilarating contest but Chennaiyin will feel disappointed to have wasted multiple clear-cut chances to go in front. Chhangte and Jakub will feel they have dropped two points tonight against an team who continue the wait for their first win of the season.

Chhangte opened the scoring, latching onto a ball from Jakub and slotting past Debjit. Rahim Ali scored his second goal in as many games at the end of a neat team move. East Bengal scored both their goals from set-pieces as Matti Steinmann picked up a brace to bring his side level twice in the game.