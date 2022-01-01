Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd close to sealing £85m Antony deal

AC Milan want Wolfsburg midfielder
AC Milan are in negotiation with Wolfsburg for midfielder Aster Vranckx, per Fabrizio Romano. The Italians want a loan with option to buy, however two clubs are apart in the fee for the purchase.
PSG to go in for Monaco defender
PSH are expected to move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi in the coming hours, according to Hadrien Grenier.
Some fans spotted a moment towards the end of the clash on August 28, when Neymar appeared to tap him on the back toward the game and believe it could be to do with the Parisians interest in the defender.
Ajax want Ocampos to replace Antony
Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos is seen as the replacement for outgoing Antony by Ajax, Gerjan Hamstelaar reports.
Manchester United agree deal for Antony
Manchester United have agreed a £80m fee for Antony, GOAL can confirm. The fee will be a guaranteed total, with a potential £4 million in add ons.
Boly trying to force move away from Wolves
Despite being named in the Wolves matchday squad Willy Boly did not turn up for Wolves' clash against Newcastle as he tries to force a move out of the club.
Antony expected in England in next 48 hours
Sky Sports Dharmesh Sheth has said Antony will be in England to undergo medical tests in the next 48 hours ahead of his €95 million move to Manchester United.
Lage adamant that Neves wont leave this summer
Bruno Lage has said he is '99% sure' the Ruben Neves will remain a Wolves player this summer following speculation linking him to Liverpool amid an injury crisis in their midfield.
Fenerbache set to sign Maxi Gomez
Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez is set to join Turkish side Fenerbache after an agreement was reached between them and Valencia, as per Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.
Dortmund hope Bellingham will stay beyond 2023
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said he thinks Jude Bellingham is comfortable at the German side and hopes he will stay beyond 2023. It is widely expected he will leave next summer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid possible destinations.
Fabrizio Romano reported that Dortmund rejected a number of approaches for the 19-year-old this summer.
Ziyech will be Antony replacement
Hakin Ziyech will return to Ajax as Antony's replacement according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Moroccan played in the Dutch capital for four years scoring 38 goals in 112 games, before moving to Chelsea in 2020.
Wilfried Zaha makes cryptic Tweet
Following links linking Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea, the Ivorian has posted a cryptic message on his Twitter. He finished his tweet with "See you soon!" which could be in reference to him missing Crystal Palace's trip to the Etihad, or could be hinting at a move away from Selhurst Park.
Alonso waiting for Barcelona; rejects Atletico
Marcos Alonso has rejected an attempt from Atletico Madrid to sign him as he is waiting to join Barcelona. Gerard Romero has even claimed that before closing a deal for Sergio Regulion, Diego Simeone personally called Alonso to try and convince the player to join him in the Madrid capital but was told no as the player only wants to join Barca.
Regulion heading back to Spain
It is one in one out at Atletico Madrid as Renan Lodi is set to leave the club for Nottingham Forest, Sergio Regulion will arrive as his replacement. Per Fabrizio Romano, the deal is a loan with no option to buy.
Ajax looking to sign goalkeeper
Ajax are looking to fill the void left by Abdre Onana's departure and according to Ronald Morgan Besiktas' Ersin Destanoglu is on their radar.
Yaremchuk set for Belgium
Ukrainian winger Roman Yaremchuk is set to leave Benfica and join Belgium side Club Brugge Record is reporting. The winger is returning to the Pro League after joining the Portuguese side from Genk last summer.
Cavani's future almost decided
Edinson Cavani's future is almost decided as the Uruguayan looks set to accept Valencia's two-year contract proposal, per Fabrizio Romano. The striker is set to snub Real Sociedad's offer as he looks to extend his stay in Europe.
Belotti to Roma completed
Andrea Belotti's move to Roma is complete, and the striker joins I Giallorossi as a free agent.
The Italian had played for Torino since 2015, scoring 100 goals in 262 appearances for the club before leaving as a free agent this summer.
Chelsea weigh up move for Zaha
Wilfried Zaha is entering his final year of his contract with Crystal Palace and it is believed that Chelsea are weighing up a move for the Ivorian international. Ed Aarons of The Guardian has suggested that a move is possible, however Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang is the Blues priority.
Zaha has made 281 Premier League appearances for Manchester United and Palace, scoring 64 goals, and has started the season on fire, bagging three goals in three games for the Eagles.
Ampadu nearing Chelsea exit
Welsh international Ethan Ampadu is nearing the exit door at Stamford Bridge as a move to Spezia in Italy approaches, Fabrizio Romano suggests. A full agreement is in place between the two clubs.
Liverpool eye move for Sheffield United midfielder
Liverpool have shown interest in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, reports Mirror.
Jurgen Klopp admitted ahead of their match against Bournemouth that he made a mistake by not signing a midfielder earlier in the window but the club are now on the lookout for midfield reinforcements.
Arsenal enter race to sign Man Utd target Asensio
Arsenal will compete with Manchester United to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.
The Gunners have been chasing the Spaniard for the last two years and could be tempted to rope in the player in the ongoing window.
Harry Winks close to join Sampdoria on loan
Blackburn chasing Leicester forward
Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Leicester City forward George Hirst, according to LancLive.
Hirst, who joined Leicester in 2019, spent the last two seasons on loan at Rotherham United and Portsmouth.
Antony close to joining Man Utd for £85m (Sky Sports)
Manchester United are close to sealing the signing of Antony from Ajax for £85m (€100m), according to Sky Sports.
Talks between the two clubs have now progressed and an agreement could be reached within the next 24 hours.
Antony was left out of the Ajax squad for the second successive week on Sunday as Alfred Schreuder's side lined up against Utrecht.
Chalobah won't leave Chelsea
Chelsea will not allow Trevoh Chalobah to leave the club in the ongoing window, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The defender was linked with a move to AC Milan who wanted the player on loan but the Blues have now ruled out the possibility.
Barcelona eye Celta Vigo full-back
FC Barcelona remain hopeful of signing Celta Vigo right-back Javi Galan in the ongoing transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Even though Celta Vigo have maintained that they will not sell the defender, Xavi is keen on bringing Galan to Camp Nou before the window closes.
Martial set to extend stay at Man Utd
Manchester United are all set to offer Anthony Martial a contract extension soon, according to Football365.
The French forward, who was sent on loan to Sevilla in January this year, displayed impressive performances under Erik ten Hag during the pre-season which convinced the club to extend his stay.
Newcastle want Ajax's Alvarez
Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a £34million (€40million) bid for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, according to journalist Antonio Nelli.
The defensive midfielder still has three years remaining in his contract with the Dutch giants but he could move to the Premier League this time.
Hellas Verona announce Isak Hien signing
Cardiff add Nkounkou on loan
Cardiff City have announced the loan addition of Niels Nkounkou from Everton.
"The stadium is good, the team is good and the fans are good!" he told his new club's official website. "I am looking forward to playing."
Atalanta eye Wolfsburg prospect
Atalanta are keen on 19-year-old Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx, and they have approached the German club about a potential loan with an option to buy, says Nicolo Schira.
Vranckx made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga last year, including 12 starts.
Acerbi loan almost complete
Lazio are set to complete the loan of Francesco Acerbi to Inter, reports Nicolo Schira.
The veteran defender has already agreed personal terms with Inter, and a final deal between clubs is all that needs to be hammered out.
Liverpool could target Neves amid midfield scramble (90min)
Liverpool could target Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this week as they race to shore up their thin midfield before the transfer deadline, claims 90min.
Jurgen Klopp had previously ruled out additional moves, but injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have demonstrated the danger of not increasing squad depth.
Klopp said over the weekend that he will now reconsider his stance.