Champions League LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG, Liverpool vs Porto, Real Madrid also in action

Join us for live commentary coverage of the fifth round of group-stage matches in Europe's premier club competition

Goal! Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-11-24T20:32:28.949Z

Real Madrid break the deadlock against Sheriff Tiraspol as David Alaba's free-kick takes a deflection off the Sheriff wall and flies beyond the wrongfooted goalkeeper.

Goal! Sporting 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

2021-11-24T20:29:56.213Z

Sporting take the lead against Dortmund!

It's an awful error in the Dortmund defence as a long ball is allowed to squeeze through to Pedro Goncalves, who calmly slots home for his sixth goal in four games.

Sporting need to score one more goal to secure second place at Dortmund's expense.

A man in form

2021-11-24T20:29:20.069Z

Goal! Club Bruges 0-3 RB Leipzig

2021-11-24T20:26:07.935Z

This is turning into a rout!

Angelino's cross from the left is met by Andre Silva, who sends a looping header beyond Simon Mignolet into the corner.

Off the line again!

2021-11-24T20:23:16.278Z

That was very nearly a delcious goal for Manchester City.

Beautiful interplay from Gundogan and Bernardo tees up Mahrez, whose curling effort from inside the area looks destined for the top corner only for Hakimi to get a slight touch with his head to send the ball just over the ball!

Goal! Club Bruges 0-2 RB Leipzig

2021-11-24T20:17:00.753Z

RB Leipzig in complete control now! Emil Forsberg has made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Brian Brobbey was brought down by a clumsy challenge from Kamal Sowah.

Goal! Club Bruges 0-1 RB Leipzig

2021-11-24T20:11:20.042Z

RB Leipzig have the lead against Club Bruges!

Christopher Nkunku strokes home from close range after Andre Silva's shot was parried into his path.

As it stands this would mean both PSG and Manchester City go through regardless of their result at the Etihad.

Off the line

2021-11-24T20:07:12.027Z

Man City nearly take an early lead against PSG!

Riyad Mahrez's free-kick is headed towards goal by Rodri but his looping effort is cleared off the line by Presnel Kimpembe! Mahrez then has a shot pushed behind by Keylor Navas.

Decent start by Pep Guardiola's side.

Kick-off!

2021-11-24T19:59:55.808Z

The six games are now under way.

Strap yourselves in!

50 up for Kylian

2021-11-24T19:51:23.727Z

Who needs what?

2021-11-24T19:48:21.233Z

Manchester City or PSG will qualify with a win tonight. A draw will also see both teams go through if Club Bruges fail to beat RB Leipzig in Group A's other game.

Liverpool are already through as Group B winners with Porto currently holding on to second place, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid. They could qualify tonight with a win should Milan beat Atletico.

It's also a scrap for second in Group C with Ajax already through. Borussia Dortmund face Sporting with both on six points. A win for Dortmund tonight will send them through courtesy of their better head-to-head record. Sporting will progress if they win by more than one goal.

Inter have qualified from Group D after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0. If Real Madrid beat Sheriff Tiraspol they will join them, with the two sides playing each other in the final group game to decide who tops the group.

Full time!

2021-11-24T19:40:40.000Z

Full time in the two early kick-offs and Inter have secured their place in the knockout stages with a 2-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in Group D.

Ajax, who are already through as Group C winners, came from behind to win 2-1 at bottom-of-the-table Besiktas.

What an impact

2021-11-24T19:27:54.376Z

Not bad for a West Ham reject!

Any spares?

2021-11-24T19:19:11.366Z

Team news: Liverpool v Porto

2021-11-24T19:10:31.360Z

Jurgen Klopp has rested some of his big names with Liverpool already through to the next stage as 19-year-old Tyler Morton makes his Champions League debut.

Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino also come into the side, with Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota on the bench.

Veteran centre-back Pepe and the highly-rated Luis Diaz are named in the Porto line-up.

Team news: Man City v PSG

2021-11-24T19:03:13.414Z

Manchester City make three changes from the side that beat Everton at the weekend, with Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming into the side.

There's still no Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, with Phil Foden joining them on the sidelines.

PSG start with their blockbuster front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with the aforementioned Ramos on the bench.

Ramos on bench for PSG

2021-11-24T18:58:54.220Z

Now for some team news and it could be a significant night for Sergio Ramos, who could finally make his PSG debut.

The Spaniard has been named on the bench for tonight's game against Manchester City.

What's coming up?

2021-11-24T18:51:30.752Z

There are two matches already underway. Besiktas lead Ajax 1-0 in Group C at the start of the second half, while in Group D it's goalless between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The other matches taking place tonight are:

Group A

Club Bruges v RB Leipzig

Man City v PSG

Group B

Atletico Madrid v Milan

Liverpool v Porto

Group C

Sporting CP v Borussia Dortmund

Group D

Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff Tiraspol v Real Madrid

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2021-11-24T18:44:01.664Z

We are well and truly at the business end of the Champions League group stage.

Ten of the 16 knockout stages are still up for grabs as the penultimate round of matches continues.

Stick with GOAL for all the updates from what should be another thrilling evening of matches across the continent.