Champions League group stage draw: Messi vs Ronaldo showdown, PSG clash with Man Utd

That's all for today, folks!
FULL STORY: Champions League 2020-21: Teams, groups, fixtures, results & everything you need to know
We're signing off on today's live blog, and we can't wait for all the tasty Champions League match-ups and the battle between Ronaldo and Messi!
See you soon for the group stages, and in the meantime...
Herrera has his say!
PSG have been placed in Group H, which also contains Man Utd and RB Leipzig 👀
Ander Herrera to Telefoot: “A very strong group, I think. Perhaps the most spicy of all. But we are ready."
PSG and Manchester United in the same Champions League group, you say? 😱
Can Bayern do a historic repeat?
🏆🏆🏆Bayern Munich are defending Champions League holders, and will be aiming to retain the trophy for the first time since winning it three seasons in a row between 1973-74 and 1975-76.
Lewandowski is unstoppable 🔥
FIVE trophies with Bayern Munich and UEFA Men's Player of the Year 🏆
2020 was Robert Lewandowski's year 🤜🤛
Congratulations, @lewy_official! 👏
UEFA have confirmed that fans will return to UCL, UEL & international matches
They will be re-introduced at 30 per cent capacity.
A UEFA statement said: "Both the admission of fans and the capacity limit are subject to decision of local authorities. UEFA matches cannot be played with spectators where local authorities do not allow it and the limit of 30% may be reached only where the limit set by local authorities is not lower, in which case such limit would apply.
Read the full story on Goal here!
Ronaldo vs Messi. It's on.
Let the battle of the GOATs commence!
Champions League Group G 🌟
Juventus vs Barcelona 🤩
Ronaldo vs Messi 🐐
Ronaldo vs Messi 🐐
Let the battle of the GOATs commence 🍿
Congratulations to Pernille Harder!
UEFA's Women's Player of the Year 🙏
UEFA's Women's Player of the Year 🙏
Haaland's excited 💪
Dortmund face off against Inter, Lazio and Zenit!
Can't wait to be back! 💪🏻
Barcelona paired with Juventus, Man United face PSG & draw in full
The Champions League is just the gift that keeps on giving 🎁
THAT'S A WRAP ON THE DRAW!
Phew.What a season this year will be!
What a win for RobertlewanGOALSKI!
A player like no other 😍
Robert Lewandowski said on winning the top individual honour: "It feels amazing. If you work so hard and you win this trophy, it's something special. I have to say thank you to my team-mates and to my coaches and the staff. They work very hard every day to help prepare me for the game, and to my family who support me a lot.
"I've always dreamed of playing in the biggest stadiums at the biggest club in the world. I'm very grateful and very proud and very happy."
OFFICIAL: Robert Lewandowski is UEFA Men's Player of the Year 🥇
Robert Lewandowski is UEFA's Men's Player of the Year! 🥇
Congratulations to Robert LewanGOALski.
Champions League winner ✅
Bundesliga winner ✅
German Cup winner ✅
What CAN'T the man do 😍
Pernille Harder is UEFA's Women's Player of the Season!
Congrats, to the Chelsea forward!She thanks her team-mates and highlights her excitement with hopefully lifting the Champions League trophy with Chelsea. 🔵
Introducing your 20-21 UCL group stage!
Game on!
The 2020-21 Champions League group stage draw is set 🤩
Hansi Flick & Jean-Luc Vasseur are UEFA's Coaches of the Year!
Well done to the duo!Both are Champions League winners this year 🏆
OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick wins UEFA Men's Coach of the Year 🥇
Which group are you the most excited for? 🔥
Counting down until the group stage!
Juventus vs Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev vs Ferencvaros
OR
PSG vs Man Utd vs RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir
🤑
UCL 20-21 group stage in FULL ✅
Here's what the 20-21 UCL group stage looks like 🤩
Group A:
Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸
RB Salzburg 🇦🇹
Lokomotiv Moscow 🇷🇺
Group B:
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦
Inter 🇮🇹
Borussia Moenchengladbach 🇩🇪
Porto 🇵🇹
Man City 🏴
Olympiacos 🇬🇷
Marseille 🇫🇷
Group D:
Liverpool 🏴
Ajax 🇳🇱
Atalanta 🇮🇹
Midtjylland 🇩🇰
Group E:
Sevilla 🇪🇸
Chelsea 🏴
Krasnodar 🇷🇺
Rennes 🇫🇷
Group F:
Zenit 🇷🇺
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
Lazio 🇮🇹
Brugge 🇧🇪
Group G:
Juventus 🇮🇹
Barcelona 🇪🇸
Dynamo Kiev 🇺🇦
Ferencvaros 🇭🇺
Group H:
PSG 🇫🇷
Man Utd 🏴
RB Leipzig 🇩🇪
Istanbul Basaksehir 🇹🇷
RB Leipzig are on for the showdown...
We'll get the popcorn!
Time for a revenge, @PSG_English 😈😈
Lewandowski looking dapper with a bow tie and a suit!
Champions only!
What a season he's had, winning the Champions League and scoring 16 goals 😍
Robert Lewandowski: "I remember what happened in the last final that we lost. I say to myself, I can't ever give up, and I'm trying to win the trophy. It's something I've dreamt of as a young boy. Now I know what it means, I'm so proud of what the team did this season."
Robert Lewandowski & Pernille Harder are UEFA's Forwards of the Season!
Congrats to both 🔥
Surprise, surprise... Lewy has scooped the men's prize for Forward of the Season!
While Pernille Harder is the most expensive women's footballer in history 💫
Harder: "I want to help take women's football to the next step. I'm really proud to be one of the first to make the next step."
OFFICIAL: Robert Lewandowski wins Champions League Men's Forward of the Year 🥇
The Pot 3 teams have been drawn!
PSG vs Man Utd vs RB Leipzig!
Group A:
Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸
RB Salzburg 🇦🇹
Group B:
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦
Inter 🇮🇹
Porto 🇵🇹
Man City 🏴
Olympiacos 🇬🇷
Group D:
Liverpool 🏴
Ajax 🇳🇱
Atalanta 🇮🇹
Group E:
Sevilla 🇪🇸
Chelsea 🏴
Krasnodar 🇷🇺
Group F:
Zenit 🇷🇺
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
Lazio 🇮🇹
Group G:
Juventus 🇮🇹
Barcelona 🇪🇸
Dynamo Kiev 🇺🇦
Group H:
PSG 🇫🇷
Man Utd 🏴
RB Leipzig 🇩🇪
Barcelona vs Juventus, PSG vs Man Utd, Bayern vs Atletico 🔥
Kevin De Bruyne & Dzsenifer Marozsan are UEFA's Midfielders of the Sason!
What a duo 👏De Bruyne is now the third Premier League midfielder to win the award.
OFFICIAL: Kevin De Bruyne wins Champions League Men's Midfielder of the Season 🥇
We're on for a Ronaldo vs Messi face-off! 🤩
Bring it on!
JUVENTUS AND BARCELONA ARE DRAWN IN THE SAME GROUP 🤩— Goal (@goal) October 1, 2020
RONALDO VS MESSI 🐐
The Pot 2 teams have been drawn!
We're having a Ronaldo vs Messi battle in the group stage!!
Group A:
Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸
Group B:
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦
Group C:
Porto 🇵🇹
Man City 🏴
Group D:
Group E:
Group F:
Zenit 🇷🇺
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
Group G:
Group H:
PSG 🇫🇷
Man Utd 🏴
Joshua Kimmich and Wendie Renard are UEFA Defenders of the Season!
Congrats to both 👋Are we set for a Bayern sweep for the men's players and a Lyon sweep for the women's? 🌟
OFFICIAL: Joshua Kimmich wins Champions League Men's Defender of the Year 🥇
The Pot 1 teams have been drawn! 🍯
Naturally, Bayern are in Group A...
Group A:
Group B:
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Group C:
Porto 🇵🇹
Group D:
Liverpool 🏴
Group E:
Sevilla 🇪🇸
Group F:
Zenit 🇷🇺
Group G:
Juventus 🇮🇹
Group H:
PSG 🇫🇷
A quick reminder at who's in Pot 1...
We've got some heavyweights in here!
𝙋𝙊𝙏 𝟭 🌟
Sevilla 🇪🇸
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Liverpool 🏴
Juventus 🇮🇹
PSG 🇫🇷
Zenit 🇷🇺
THE ACTUAL DRAW IS NOW (FINALLY) BEGINNING!
We are seeing light at the end of this tunnel!Hang on tight...
UEFA present accolades for women's players for the time alongside the men
Congratulations to the goalkeepers! 🧤Manuel Neuer and Sarah Bouhaddi have been named as UEFA's Goalkeepers of the Year.
✨ #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season ✨— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020
✨ #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season ✨
🥇 𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗘𝗥 🔴
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— #UWCL (@UWCL) October 1, 2020
7-times #UWCL winner🏆
7-times #UWCL winner🏆
Congratulations @BouhaddiSarah
Florent Malouda has arrived!
He's joined Didier on stage.
Lovely touch by UEFA to celebrate Bayern's status as the defending Champions League winners by inviting the entire Chelsea squad who beat them in the final in 2012 onto the stage.
🤭
Congrats, Didier!
👑
OFFICIAL: Didier Drogba wins the 2020 UEFA President's Award 🥇
Didier Drogba has won the UEFA President's award!
The honour recognises a player for their contributions on and off the pitch.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said: "Didier Drogba was one of the best forwards of all-time - we all enjoyed him scoring - although we have Bayern fans here. But it's not enough to be a super good player - it's important to do something more, and he never forgot where he comes from.
"He helped children in the Ivory Coast to build schools and develop them - he's just a great man, and that's why he deserves this trophy."
We're set for a new-look UCL live draw as, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the usual array of hosts and presenters are unable to attend.
Hopefully this means that we'll be in for a quicker draw that won't take six hours this year.Hopefully.
AND WE'RE OFF! 👋
The live draw has now begun - follow along for any and all updates!We're now underway, live from Geneva!
When does the UCL 20-21 group stage start? 📅
Here's what you need to know!
The Champions League 2020-21 group stage starts with games on Tuesday October 20 and Wednesday October 21.
There will be a total of six gameweeks in the group stage, with the last cluster of matches taking place on Tuesday December 8 and Wednesday December 9.
Have Ronaldo and Messi had that dinner yet? 🍽
We're waiting!
Have Ronaldo and Messi had that dinner yet? 🍽
When does the UCL group stage draw start & how can I watch?
⏰
Today's Champions League live draw will begin at 4pm BST (11am ET).
UEFA's official website will broadcast the draw ceremony live and you can watch that here!
Lewandowski to be named European Footballer of the Year
And the top prize goes to...
Rumour has it that the Bayern star is set to be awarded the European Footballer of the Year award, after the prolific striker netted 55 times last season on top of scooping up the Champions League trophy.
Robert Lewandowksi has beaten Manuel Neuer and Kevin De Bruyne for the individual honour - becoming the 11th player from the Bundesliga to do so.
Congrats, Lewy! 🎉
Which teams are in the Champions League 20-21 group stage?
Here's what you need to know about which teams are involved in today's draw.
Pot 1:
Bayern Munich
Sevilla
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Juventus
PSG
Zenit
Porto
Pot 2:
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Manchester City
Manchester United
Shakhtar Donetsk
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
Ajax
Pot 3:
Dynamo Kiev
RB Salzburg
RB Leipzig
Inter
Olympiacos
Lazio
Krasnodar
Atalanta
Pot 4:Lokomotiv Moscow
Marseille
Club Brugge
Borussia Monchengladbach
Istanbul Basaksehir
FC Midtjylland
Rennes
Ferencvaros
Hello, and welcome to Goal's UCL live draw blog!
🏆
It's that time again - albeit a bit later in the year than usual - that Europe's elite (and us) discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage.
Today's draw begins at 4pm BST (11am ET).
Last season's champions Bayern, along with the big-name likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool will see who they match up with in this year's edition of the competition, so buckle up and hold on for the ride!
Follow along with this live blog for any and all happenings taking place across the evening 🌟
Don't forget that the awards to the best players and coaches from 2019-20 will also be distributed after the draw!