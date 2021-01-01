Live Blog

Champions League & Europa League draws: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd & more learn quarter-final fate

The biggest clubs on the continent continue their quest for glory - Goal brings you all the news from the draws at UEFA HQ

Updated
Comments (0)
Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland Champions League 2020-21
Getty/Goal composite

When do the draws take place? 📅

2021-03-19T09:40:00Z

The draws will be held today, Friday March 19, and will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Here's the running order:

11am GMT (6am ET) - Champions League quarter-final draw

12 noon GMT (7am ET) - Europa League quarter-final draw

Champions League & Europa League draw time! 🏆

2021-03-19T09:26:02Z

Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the quarter-final draws for the Champions League and the Europa League! ⚽️

The 2020-21 editions of the tournaments have produced plenty of spectacle and surprise, with a few upsets along the way.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are absent from the last eight of the Champions League, but the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland lead a new generation.

In the Europa League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are eager to get their hands on some silverware and they could well face stern opposition.

Stay with us for all the latest news from the draws as they happen! 😎