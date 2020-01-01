Bengaluru 0-1 Jamshedpur: Stephen Eze guides the Men of Steel to victory

Bengaluru 0-1 Jamshedpur.

Stephen Eze scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute to seal a crucial win for over on Monday in an (ISL) clash at the Fatorda Stadium.

In an evenly fought contest, the Nigerian defender netted the solitary goal with a header off Aniket Jadhav's low cross to seal vital three points for the Men of Steel. Jamshedpur overtake Bengaluru on the league table as they climb up to the third position with 13 points from nine matches. The Blues, on the other hand, went down to the fourth position with 12 points from eight games.