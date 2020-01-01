Live Blog

Bengaluru 0-1 Jamshedpur: Stephen Eze guides the Men of Steel to victory

The Nigerian defender's second half goal earned Jamshedpur a crucial win over Bengaluru...

Full Time!

2020-12-28T15:54:51Z

Bengaluru 0-1 Jamshedpur.

Stephen Eze scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute to seal a crucial win for Jamshedpur FC over Bengaluru FC on Monday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Fatorda Stadium.

In an evenly fought contest, the Nigerian defender netted the solitary goal with a header off Aniket Jadhav's low cross to seal vital three points for the Men of Steel. Jamshedpur overtake Bengaluru on the league table as they climb up to the third position with 13 points from nine matches. The Blues, on the other hand, went down to the fourth position with 12 points from eight games.

95' Cleiton's free-kick goes wide!

2020-12-28T15:53:58Z

Cleiton Silva curls in a free-kick from outside the box but it goes wide! Owen Coyle will be a relieved man.

Added time: 5 minutes.

2020-12-28T15:49:43Z

Can the Blues score a late equaliser and come back in the game or will Jamshedpur emerge triumphant?

85' Rehenesh comes to Jamshedpur's rescue

2020-12-28T15:44:19Z

Rahul Bheke keeps his header on target from a corner but Rehenesh fists the ball away from the goal line. Quality stuff from the Jamshedpur custodian.

83' Mobashir's ambitious effort goes just wide!

2020-12-28T15:42:11Z

Mobashir Rahman's shot from distance goes just past Gurpreet Singh and goes out of play!

79' GOALL!!! Stephen Eze gives Jamshedpur the lead!

2020-12-28T15:38:20Z

Stephen Eze scores!

Lima enters the box from the left and finds Aniket on the right flank with a square ball. Aniket curls in a low cross inside the box and Eze heads the ball inside the goal.

Cooling break!

2020-12-28T15:30:42Z

The second cooling break is here. Will we see a goal in the final 20 minutes of the regulation time?

67' Bengaluru substitutions - Paartalu OUT Fran IN, Opseth OUT Brown IN.

2020-12-28T15:27:14Z

Carles Cuadrat makes a double change as Deshorn Brown and Fran Gonzalez replace Erik Paartalu and Kristian Opseth. 

62' Back to back chances for Jamshedpur!

2020-12-28T15:21:33Z

A long free-kick from Aitor Monroy finds Hartley inside the box who takes a touch and pulls the trigger but Gurpreet does well to parry the ball away. Eze picks up the rebound ball and attempts a first-time shot but it gets deflected off Juanan's leg and goes out.

59' Jamshedpur substitution - Isaac IN Jackichand OUT.

2020-12-28T15:18:26Z

Owen Coyle brings in Isaac Vanmawlsawma to replace Jackichand Singh.

56' Chhetri close to score again!

2020-12-28T15:15:43Z

Chhetri follows a quality long ball from Juanan from the centre of the park inside the box but the Bengaluru skipper fails to connect his foot as the ball goes out of play. 

Battle of the midfields!

2020-12-28T15:11:07Z

It has been a scrappy start to the second half as both teams are looking to battle it out in the middle of the park and neither of them are able to penetrate much in the attacking third.

Second half!

2020-12-28T15:03:28Z

Jamshedpur get us underway in the second half.

Half time!

2020-12-28T14:48:57Z

Bengaluru 0-0 Jamshedpur

It's all square after the first 45 minutes of play. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Added time: 3 minutes.

2020-12-28T14:47:36Z

Three minutes left in the first half. Will we see a goal?

44' Jacki's header just goes above crossbar!

2020-12-28T14:44:51Z

Jackichand Singh attempts a header from inside the box and Gurpreet manages to get his hand on the ball as it bounces in front of the goal and goes above the crossbar.
35' Chhetri comes close to score again!

2020-12-28T14:36:18Z

Suresh enters the box from the left following a through ball from Cleiton and squares the ball for Sunil Chhetri who takes a first-time shot but it goes wide!

33' Bengaluru should have been in front!

2020-12-28T14:33:48Z

Suresh follows a through ball from Opseth and enters the box where he is one-on-one with Rehenesh. Suresh unconvincingly squares the ball to his right for Cleiton to whose shot is blocked by Rehenesh and finally cleared by Stephen Eze. Suresh could have easily scored it himself.

Cooling break!

2020-12-28T14:30:48Z

 A short break for the players after an intense 30 minutes of football.

End to end football.

2020-12-28T14:24:47Z

End to end action so far in the game as both teams are looking hungry to get their first goal of the match.

17' Valskis! What have you done!

2020-12-28T14:18:25Z

Aniket makes a run down the right flank and squares it in the middle for Valskis who is unmarked inside the box but he blasts it above the crossbar.

10' Chhetri comes close to score!

2020-12-28T14:11:24Z

Suresh makes a run down the middle and finds Sunil Chhetri at the edge of the box. The Bengaluru skipper attempts a shot but it gets deflected off a Jamshedpur player and goes just wide.

3' Rehenesh keeps Opseth's shot out of goal.

2020-12-28T14:03:35Z

Kristian curls in a left-footed free-kick and keeps it on target but Rehenesh parries the ball away from goal.

2' Free-kick to Bengaluru close to the penalty box.

2020-12-28T14:02:39Z

Alex Lima brings down Suresh Wangjam close to the penalty box. Free-kick to Bengaluru from a dangerous position.

Kick-off!

2020-12-28T13:56:04Z

Bengaluru gets us underway at the Fatorda Stadium

Aitor Monroy returns!

2020-12-28T13:20:36Z

Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy returns to the Jamshedpur lineup after a one-match suspension as he replaces Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Cuadrat makes two changes.

2020-12-28T13:19:11Z

The Blues boss has made two changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost against ATK Mohun Bagan. Kristian Opseth and Suresh Wangjam returns replacing Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown.

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur

2020-12-28T13:14:14Z

An exciting match is on the cards as both Bengaluru and Jamshedpur will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats in their last outings against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.