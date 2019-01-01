Ballon d'Or 2019 winner live blog: Van Dijk, Messi & Ronaldo vie for best player of the year award

There's a new trophy this year – the Yacine Trophy – that honours the very best goalkeepers in the game.

Here are the nominees:

- Alisson ( and )

- Manuel Neuer ( and )

- Ederson ( and Brazil)

- Andre Onana ( and )

- Wojciech Szczesny ( and )

- Jan Oblak ( and Slovenia)

- Kepa ( and )

- Samir Handanovic ( Milan and Slovenia)

- Hugo Lloris ( Hotspur and )

- Marc-Andre ter Stegen ( and Germany)