Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

The top two teams on the ISL table come face to face tonight at the Fatorda Stadium...

Updated
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
ISL

46' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution

2021-01-11T15:06:59Z

Prabir Das and Pronay Halder IN Manvir Singh and Glan Martins OUT.

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-11T15:05:55Z

Here we go! The second half gets underway! Who will break the deadlock?

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-11T14:47:35Z

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai City

It's all square after the first 45 minutes but Mumbai City are clearly the better side of the two. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

46' Bipin's shot blocked by Pritam

2021-01-11T14:46:38Z

Boumous switches the ball to his left to Bipin Singh who takes a shot from the edge of the box but it hits Pritam and goes out for a corner.

41' Goddard's free-kick cleared

2021-01-11T14:41:30Z

CY Goddard takes a very poor free-kick which Javier Hernandez clears comfortably.

40' Free-kick to Mumbai on the right flak

2021-01-11T14:40:33Z

Javier Hernandez brings down Goddard near the right flank with a poor challenge. Gives away a free-kick to Mumbai City.

33' ATK Mohun Bagan's backline looks solid

2021-01-11T14:34:29Z

Under the leadership of Tiri, the ATK Mohun Bagan defence have done well so far to soak all the pressure which Mumbai have exterted. 

Cooling break!

2021-01-11T14:30:56Z

An intense 30 minutes of football where Mumbai City have been clearly the better side.

16' Mumbai City playing exquisite football

2021-01-11T14:18:43Z

The Islanders as expected are commanding proceedings in the match and are displaying ornamental football. ATK Mohun Bagan defending in numbers.

11' Goal line clearance by ATK Mohun Bagan defenders

2021-01-11T14:12:17Z

Boumous exchanges a quick one-two with Goddard and makes a run down the middle before squaring the ball to his right for Amey Ranawade who enters the box and send a square in the middle. Goddard manages to touch the ball and Arindam parries it away but it comes off a the chest of a ATKMB player before going out of play.

5' Tiri averts danger by clearing Bipin's cross

2021-01-11T14:05:46Z

Bipin Singh sends a perfect cross inside the box for Boumous but Tiri does well to intercept and clear the ball.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-11T14:00:21Z

Here we go! ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

The clash of the titans!

2021-01-11T13:52:50Z

Arguably the best two sides in the league this come face to face for the first time this season. The team which win tonight will top the league table after the first phase. Who will reign supreme?

Two changes in the Mumbai City XI

2021-01-11T13:07:39Z

Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City starting eleven. Ahmed Jahouh who had picked up a red card in their last game against Bengaluru is replaced by CY Goddard while Bartholomew Ogbeche starts as Adam Le Fondre is kept on the bench.

Three changes in ATK Mohun Bagan lineup

2021-01-11T13:06:23Z

Antonio Habas makes three changes in the lineup which defeated NorthEast United in their last match. Javier Hernandez returns from injury and replaces Carl McHugh. Glan Martins come in place of SK Sahil and Manvir Singh replaces Prabir Das.