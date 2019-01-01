Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Nigeria vs Benin

Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde Island
One of those new chapters is beginning in Yaounde, where Toni Conceicao's Cameroon have enjoyed more of the possession against Cape Verde, but are struggling to break them down. 0-0— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Onana; Fai,Ngadeu, Onguene, Oyongo; Ngamaleu, Kunde, Anguissa, Bassogog; Toko, EMCM#AfconOnGoal pic.twitter.com/p4VS0rTFu2
HALF-TIME
Nigeria 1-1 Benin
Benin gave the Super Eagles a scare in the early stages of the game as they went ahead but after soaking up the pressure for the better part of the first half, the visitors made some defensive errors, including the penalty they conceded on the stroke of half-time. A great of football which proves no team is smaller in these qualifiers.
GOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!
Osimhen draws the Super Eagles level on the stroke of half-time
1-1— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Osimhen converts.
PENALTY FOR NIGERIA!!
Penalty!— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Ola Aina was upended in the box.#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
CHANCE FOR NIGERIA!!
40’— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Big miss.
Chukwueze hits the frame.
0-1#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Sierra Leone 0-0 Lesotho
Free-kick for Nigeria
29’— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Samuel Kalu wins a free kick in a very encouraging position.
0-1.#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Elsewhere: Sudan 0-0 Sao Tome
Results from today's #Afcon2021Q
The first two #Afcon2021Q are in the books, with the Central African Republic (without Kondogbia) defeating Burundi 2-0 - goals from Mabide (5) and Mafouta (94).— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Malawi have also got off to a winning start, defeating South Sudan 1-0 after Gabadinho Mhango's 68th-minute effort. pic.twitter.com/jp1BVzTvnp
Akpeyi concedes on his return!
It looks like the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper couldn't do anything to stop Sessegnon from handing Benin the lead there.
Sloppy defending allowed a free Stephane Sessegnon to slot the ball past a stranded Daniel Akpeyi in the box.— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
5’
0-1#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
GOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!
Benin take the lead inside the opening 10 minutes of this encounter.
We have the fastest goal scored in Uyo already!
Goooal for the Squirrels.— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
0-1#AFCON2021Q #NGABEN #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Benin starting XI finally in!
Benin XI vs. @NGSuperEagles - anyone concerned?— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Farnolle; Assogba, Yarou (quality), Hountondji, Imorou; D'Almeida, Adeoti, Sessegnon; Dossou, Mounie, Pote#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal #NGABEN #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/LZzhxNdELx
We are underway in Uyo
We get the game underway.#NGABEN— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
0-0#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Minutes away from kick-off!
Welcome to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo for this #AFCON2021Q #NGABEN #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Our team is ready to deliver!
Follow my @Goal Africa team for today's Afcon qualifiers:@tayo_taiwo @ernestmakhaya @TeyePrince @A_B_Ditlhobolo @SportingShina @BarendPrins @grantdesmidt @theReal_SeyE @kfayiga @SavidNews @MG_Madyira @IgnatFootball @TheOddSolace @Gregoal001 @Doc_Ndumo#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal pic.twitter.com/FHxYIqS9OG— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Our Preview: Nigeria vs Benin
Starting XI: Nigeria vs Benin
The Super Eagles have announced their starting XI for this match
CORRECTED! Here’s our @NGSuperEagles— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) November 13, 2019
line up against #Benin. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGABEN #TotalAfcon2021q pic.twitter.com/Ctd6pjhhGS