Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Nigeria vs Benin

Follow our live coverage of the Afcon 2021 Qualifier between Nigeria and Benin throughout the evening

Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde Island

2019-11-13T17:06:37Z

HALF-TIME

2019-11-13T16:50:12Z

Nigeria 1-1 Benin

Benin gave the Super Eagles a scare in the early stages of the game as they went ahead but after soaking up the pressure for the better part of the first half, the visitors made some defensive errors, including the penalty they conceded on the stroke of half-time. A great of football which proves no team is smaller in these qualifiers. 

GOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-11-13T16:50:03Z

Osimhen draws the Super Eagles level on the stroke of half-time

Sierra Leone 0-0 Lesotho

2019-11-13T16:37:51Z

The other match from this group is between Sierra Leone and Lesotho. It remains goalless in that match. 

Elsewhere: Sudan 0-0 Sao Tome

2019-11-13T16:20:25Z

The match between Sudan and Sao Tome has also just started. And it is still goalless there. The two nations are in Group C alongside Ghana and South Africa.  

Results from today's #Afcon2021Q

2019-11-13T16:18:53Z

Akpeyi concedes on his return!

2019-11-13T16:13:17Z

It looks like the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper couldn't do anything to stop Sessegnon from handing Benin the lead there. 

Our Preview: Nigeria vs Benin

2019-11-13T15:50:51Z

Check out our preview for this game across right here and be sure to predict the final score on Twitter using #Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal so that we can include your tweets and reaction throughout the 90 minutes. 

Welcome!

2019-11-13T15:45:20Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of tonight's Afcon 2021 Qualifiers. Our main match is between Nigeria and Benin. However, we will also keep you up to date with what's happening elsewhere. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host tonight.  