In his own words: Stuart Baxter
Afcon 2019: Bafana Bafana have plan to frustrate Egyptian supporters - Stuart Baxter https://t.co/TJcGHaPz6I pic.twitter.com/KGff23ke4Q— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 5, 2019
Stuart Baxter has stated they are optimistic ahead of their crucial clash with Egypt https://t.co/QSJbUSMRTN pic.twitter.com/If9dsaDVB1— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 6, 2019
Bafana arrive in style at the Cairo International Stadium...
Bafana Bafana arriving at Cairo International Stadium #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/64tMclrO4r— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 6, 2019
Bafana substitute bench
Subs: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 6, 2019
Stuart Baxter has named his starting XI
Bafana Bafana starting line up:— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 6, 2019
Ronwen Williams(G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba pic.twitter.com/4NRVU9QaTr
Egypt v South Africa
Our second match of the day is at the Cairo International Stadium!Egypt and South Africa battle for a spot in the quarterfinals. Follow the match LIVE!
Congratulations to Nigeria
The #SuperEagles have soared in the skies of Alexandria! #NGACMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/BP1faAFO2D— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
Full-time stats
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/ERjIt6hqvr— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
FULL-TIME
The defending champions crash out! Nigeria edge Cameroon in a five-goal thriller. What an exciting game this was.
FULL TIME | Nigeria - Cameroon 3-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/Hl16AGBCZo— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
Fans rave about Ighalo
Ighalo should be awarded the man of the match with 2 goals and an assist #NGACMR #AFCON2019— Lawrence (@_llorente_) July 6, 2019
Dear Ighalo! We Nigerians are sorry for all the insults and threats we have thrown at you! Biko forgive us #NGRCMR #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/UhSi65vQ5x— Lucifer 🇳🇬 (@RemyTrigga) July 6, 2019
Three goals each...
Odion Ighalo joins Sadio Mane at the top of the #AFCON2019 goalscoring charts on three goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️#NGACMR pic.twitter.com/NdJjP2R5rV— Goal (@goal) July 6, 2019
CLOSE!!
Cameroon make a change
July 6, 2019
WATCH: Iwobi's goal for Nigeria
"Ighalo's through, Iwobiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii"— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 6, 2019
What a game we are witnessing with the #SuperEagles scoring twice in the space of three minutes to retake the lead against Cameroon. Alex Iwobi's first AFCON goal makes it 3-2 with 25 minutes left!#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/DxeFPMiSJ9
GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!
IGHALO COMPLETES HIS BRACE!!
Side by side...
Samuel Etoo et Nwanko Kanu assis côte à côte 😂😂 #AFCON2019 #NGACMR— Paul Emmanuel NDJENG (@PENdjeng) July 6, 2019
Will Nigeria come back from this setback?
All the hype about this team, just to crash concede 2 goals in 5mins..— WILL_I_ AMS (@AkwaIbomBreed) July 6, 2019
Mikel isn't playing, who's to blame now?.. Shambolic display from Nigeria. #NGACMR #AFCON2019
I raised a point about Iwobi and the need to raise his game, its obviously showing here.— Fapohunda 'Femi John (@IamFOJ) July 6, 2019
I just hope Nigeria will be able to come back in this game.
#NGACMR #AFCON2019
AINA SHOOTS!!!
CLOSE!!
Cameroon come close to scoring a third after a Njie cross deflected off a Nigerian defender but Akpeyi does well to stop the ball from going into his net, and the Super Eagles eventually clear their lines.
Chance for Cameroon but Ola Aina clears.— Miss Pundit (@Futball_Pundit) July 6, 2019
51'
Nigeria 1-2 Cameroon#AFCON #AFCON2019 #NGACMR #TotalAFCON2019
The second-half is underway
SECOND HALF | The second half of Nigeria - Cameroon is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/dnAc1Ni0FU— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
WATCH: Njie's goal for Cameroon courtesy of SuperSport
"It's Clinton Njiééééééééééééééééé"— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 6, 2019
What a five minutes for the #IndomitableLions who equalized through Stéphane Bahoken and then Clinton Njié's pace saw him get in behind to fire Cameroon into a 2-1 lead over Nigeria just before half-time!#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/BJ7Xc3kpMQ
ANALYSIS
Who had the better first-half?
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/xTT1fjM4YX— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
The scoreboard reads...
HALF-TIME | Nigeria - Cameroon 1-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/Q0QTmR8XbZ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
HALF-TIME
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!
Cameroon level matters through Stephan Bahoken, who fires past Akpeyi from close range! It's all square now! Samuel Etoó up on his feet in celebration of the goal. 1-1.
GOOOOAAAL | S. BAHOKEN scores a goal for Cameroon. Nigeria - Cameroon 1-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/I0SjQOA5JM— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
WATCH: Ighalo's opening goal for Nigeria courtesy of SuperSport
"It's Odion Ighalooooooooooooo!"— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 6, 2019
The goal poacher finds the ball at his feet and fires home from close range, via deflection, to give the #SuperEagles the lead over Cameroon after 20 minutes.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/sYpaNaQzCg
Two goals for Ighalo at Afcon 2019
GOAL! Odion Ighalo gives Nigeria the lead! 🇳🇬— Goal (@goal) July 6, 2019
The former Watford man has now scored two goals at #AFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/GKAKeknNYK
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!!
Let's see how the referee is going to handle this game
Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Cameroon 🇨🇲 the referee is already hyper active from the very 1st minute #Afcon2019— Jonah Uket (@uket88) July 6, 2019
Still no goals...
10 MINUTES | Alexandria Stadium, ALEXANDRIA#AFCON2019 Round of 16— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) July 6, 2019
Nigeria 🇳🇬 0-0 🇨🇲 Cameroon#TotalAFCON2019 #tv3Afcon #NGACMR
The end of the road for Nigeria?
I don't see Nigeria beating Cameroon. This might be the end of Nigeria's 2019 Nations Cup dreams #NGACAM #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/iE2S0PXn1A— Anything #PR (@thisissegun) July 6, 2019
Kick-off
Two matches to look forward to tonight...
We take a look at #AFCON2019 fixtures for the day!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
Which two teams will make the quarter-finals?
🇳🇬 Nigeria
🇨🇲 Cameroon
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇿🇦 South Africa pic.twitter.com/ItwtGlUQ6o
WATCH: Our exclusive interview with Super Eagles legend Kanu
In this interview with @sportingshina, football great @papilokanu feels @Arsenal must emulate @ChelseaFC on just one thing if they want to regain greatness 👇 pic.twitter.com/TSfhQw8Kfp— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
Nigeria v Cameroon have produced fireworks in previous
Nigeria🇳🇬 vs Cameroon🇨🇲 have never been short of classics!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
How would this end today? pic.twitter.com/l8riRQu95Q
In his own words: Nwankwo Kanu
2019 Afcon: Cameroon are scared of Nigeria - Kanu https://t.co/BK7pOZps37 pic.twitter.com/lc6Y3LjK4h— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
WATCH: Ndidi in his own words
'It's a game we really need to give 100%' - @NGSuperEagles' @Ndidi25 upbeat ahead of Cameroon showdown. [By @sportingshina] #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/aa4O7OEkNO— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
WATCH: Who is Alex Iwobi?
Profiling @NGSuperEagles dangerman @alexiwobi!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
How important can the 🇳🇬 forward be vs Cameroon 🇨🇲? 🤔#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/WucazLEghJ
Here is how the Super Eagles are lining up...
The team is IN!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
Here's how Nigeria will line up vs Cameroon! Fair enough?#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/3IZUKbVGwG
The Indomitable Lions are here...
The #IndomitableLions made a grande entrance...as usual 🎶#TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/q8PEXOVQLf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
Starting XI: Nigeria v Cameroon
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NGACMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/YWUL3azXHv— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
The dressing rooms
The dressing rooms are 😍#NGACMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Kbnsrna5Fu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
The Alexandria Stadium looks ready for the match
Alexandria Stadium looks ready for #NGACMR 🏟️#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Fr3Xm2qfhR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019