Air Force Club vs Mumbai City: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

A goalless first half
It's anybody's game, this, with both teams creating chances and both teams making mistakes at the back as well.
43' VIKRAM SINGH!
An uncharacteristic mistake by Al-Qafaje and Chhangte plays it towards the right for Vikram but the defender who slumped with a mispass came back to the rescue by blocking the shot on target.
34' ALMOST IN
Mustafa Mohammad Jaber first did well to keep the ball in play on the right before quickly releasing a cross that Alaa Abbas kept in play. A shot came in from the left but Hussain Jabar was not able to get a required contact at the far side.
31' MAURICIO!
Bipin did well to earn a corner off Ahmad Ibrahim Al-Qafaje before playing it short to Jahouh who did well to find an unmarked Diego Mauricio at the edge of the box. However, the Brazilian wasn't able to keep his header on target. Best chance in the tie so far.
Nothing happening?
Well, no clear chances at least, if at all anything else. Mumbai are beginning to look a bit more confident moving the ball forward. Air Force Club hasn't been allowed much operating space other than a half chance for Shareef just after coming on, before Fall did well to deal with the run of Hussain Jabar in the box.
15' Early forced change
Ibrahim Bayesh looks to have picked a knock as he's been replaced by Shareef Abdul Kadhim
Living dangerously
Mumbai City are dealing with a few nerves in their backline in the opening 10 minutes - first with a back-pass almost caught out by Alaa Abbas who claimed that Lachenpa brought him down in the box without the ball, and then Bheke dangeroulsly heading back a lobbed back pass by Jahouh to concede a corner.
KICK-OFF!
Air Force Club of Iraq take on Mumbai City from India in a Group B tie in the 2022 AFC Champions League at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.
TEAM NEWS
Diego Maurício replaces Cássio Gabriel as one of our three designated non-AFC foreign players tonight.
Bradden Inman returns to the squad after completing his mandatory quarantine.
Igor Angulo remains unavailable for selection due to a minor calf strain.
LINE-UPS | Air Force Club vs Mumbai City FC
The two sides go head-to-head for the first time, as the Islanders look to clinch a win in their debut season against the promising Baghdad based side
📺 Watch it LIVE: https://t.co/pxq1V1t74m#ACL2022 | #AFCvMUM pic.twitter.com/BpiHFe7rJN
Can Mumbai City bounce back?
The Islanders suffered a 3-0 defeat to Al-Shabab while the Iraqi outfit registered a 2-1 win over Al-Jazira. Who wins tonight? Follow GOAL's Live Blog.