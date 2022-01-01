Live Blog

Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

The Islanders embark on their maiden campaign in the top Asian competition against the experienced side from Saudi Arabia

Updated
Mumbai City in Abu Dhabi 2022 ACL
Mumbai City

59' Changes all around

2022-04-08T18:32:34.001Z

Al-Shabab:

Bahbri, Paulinho OUT

Abdullah Al Joui, Turki Al Ammar IN

Mumbai City:

Vikram, Mandar OUT

Raynier, Vignesh IN

53' Another save!

2022-04-08T18:25:43.000Z

Lachenpa to the rescue once again as he blocks an attempt by Carlos Junior after the latter was played in by Banega.

49' LACHENPA SAVE!

2022-04-08T18:21:13.169Z

Nawaf, looking for options after receiving a pass a little outside the box, attempted a curler that Lachenpa thwarted to safety.

Second half underway

2022-04-08T18:17:40.735Z

No changes at either ends after the change of ends. Al-Shabab lead by that Ever Banega penalty goal from the 36th minute.

HT: Mumbai trail by a goal

2022-04-08T18:02:52.000Z

With Al-Shabab scoring just about 10 minutes from the break, Carlos Junior had a good opportunity to make it 2-0 with a clear shot on goal but only managed to hit the side netting with Lachenpa clearly beaten.

However, it may be recalled that Bipin had also gone close with a left-footed shot from outside the box that went shy of the right post in the fifth minute, after being set up by Cassio.

Though, Ahmed Jahouh has been commanding the midfield play for Mumbai, they are missing another creative player in the middle with Rowlin missing out due to injury. Vikram also hasn't been as effective starting ahead of Igor Angulo but with Diego Mauricio on the bench Mumbai has that option.

36' BANEGA SCORES!

2022-04-08T17:51:41.454Z

Mumbai City 0-1 Al-Shabab

Ever Banega stepped up to the spot and sent Lachenpa the wrong side as Al-Shabab take the lead with a penalty. Just before the penalty was taken, you could literally hear Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham screaming, "Look at the TV, it was a dive."

Penalty for Shabab

2022-04-08T17:49:36.000Z

Lachenpa has seemingly brought down Carlos Junior just inside his area and it's a penalty for the Saudi Arabian side.

28' WHAT A MISS!

2022-04-08T17:43:56.724Z

Probably the best chance of the half so far, as Nawaf ballooned his left-footed shot wide from close range though he looked as if he didn't expect to get on the end of a pass by Hassan Al Tambakti in such a good position to take a shot.

25' LACHENPA SAVE!

2022-04-08T17:42:16.378Z

Fawaz Al Saqour sent in a good delivery from the right and what seemed like a low header by Paulinho has been kept out by the Mumbai City goalkeeper who also made his presence felt as Nawaf shot wide a couple of minutes earlier.

Disappointing final ball

2022-04-08T17:34:31.000Z

Both teams have been struggling to get in that final ball right. Cassio Gabriel had one sent wide to Bipin but the return pass in the box was too far off. That, just before Bahbri and Paulinho led the charge on the other side but the final ball to Paulinho wasn't as expected.

Holding well so far

2022-04-08T17:26:21.940Z

Mumbai have warded off a few chances against their goal, with Nawaf hitting wide in the last opportunity just after 10 minutes while Bipin did well to track back to a counter-attack and get in the way of Paulinho's attempt on goal after Mandar forced Shabab goalkeeper into making sure the ball doesn't dip inside his goal.

KICK-OFF!

2022-04-08T17:16:19.000Z

Mohd Amirul Izwan from Malaysia is the on-field referee on the evening and he gets the game underway at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Let's roll

2022-04-08T17:06:55.000Z

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City are the second team after FC Goa to make it to the group stage of the AFC Champions League and will be looking to become the first to pick a win in the competition.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog