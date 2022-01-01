Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

With Al-Shabab scoring just about 10 minutes from the break, Carlos Junior had a good opportunity to make it 2-0 with a clear shot on goal but only managed to hit the side netting with Lachenpa clearly beaten.

However, it may be recalled that Bipin had also gone close with a left-footed shot from outside the box that went shy of the right post in the fifth minute, after being set up by Cassio.

Though, Ahmed Jahouh has been commanding the midfield play for Mumbai, they are missing another creative player in the middle with Rowlin missing out due to injury. Vikram also hasn't been as effective starting ahead of Igor Angulo but with Diego Mauricio on the bench Mumbai has that option.