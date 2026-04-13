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Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoBarcelona
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Angelica Daujotas

How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona meet in a highly anticipated Champions League clash, with everything on the line as two Spanish heavyweights battle for a place in the next round. Expect a high-intensity showdown as both sides look to seize control in what promises to be a gripping European night.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich with VPN

Travelling or stuck with geo-restrictions? A VPN can unlock your usual streaming services in seconds. Proton VPN lets you securely switch your virtual location, so you can tune in from anywhere and watch the game live without blackout blocks.

Right now, you can get Proton VPN Plus for just $1 / €1 / £1 for your first month - a simple, low-cost way to stream on the go. Find out more and sign up here:

Stream live anywhere with ProtonVPNSign up for $1/€1/£1

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will kick-off at 14 Apr 2026, 20:00.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Probable lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBAR
1
J. Musso
3
M. Ruggeri
24
R. Le Normand
16
N. Molina
15
C. Lenglet
20
G. Simeone
4
R. Mendoza
22
A. Lookman
14
M. Llorente
19
J. Alvarez
7
A. Griezmann
13
J. Garcia
23
J. Kounde
4
R. Araujo
2
J. Cancelo
18
G. Martin
14
M. Rashford
8
Pedri
24
E. Garcia
16
F. Lopez
10
L. Yamal
9
R. Lewandowski

4-2-3-1

BARAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATM

Last 5 matches

BAR

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich today

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to Proton VPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Stream live anywhere with ProtonVPNSign up for $1/€1/£1

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