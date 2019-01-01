Lions begin 2022 World Cup qualifying against Yemen on September 5

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) today announced details for the first three home games that the Singapore National Team will play in their FIFA World Cup 2022™ and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 campaign, beginning in September.

The National Stadium will host the Group D opening game against Yemen on 5 September as well as the third home match against Uzbekistan on 15 October. The Lions’ second match against Palestine on 10 September will be played at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

These will be the team’s first competitive matches under new coach Tatsuma Yoshida, who wants the Singapore fans to come out in full force and rally behind the Lions.

“I have been raring to start this qualifying campaign ever since the draw was made one month ago,” he said. “It is important for us to do well in our home matches in order to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of qualifying for not just the World Cup but also the Asian Cup. We must make our home advantage count and this can only be achieved if we have strong support from the stands, which will be invaluable in our quest. While our group is a challenging one, a vociferous home atmosphere would make the key difference and will undoubtedly spur our team on.”

Bryn Jones, Chairman of Singapore Sports Hub, said, “Singapore Sports Hub is proud to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers matches between Singapore, Yemen and Uzbekistan at our crown jewel. This is a great opportunity for Singaporeans and football fans to come to support our national team at the qualifiers matches.”

