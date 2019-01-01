Lionel Messi's record against Brazil & Copa America stats

The forward will have another chance of lifting silverware with Argentina this summer, but only if he gets past Brazil – but what is his record?

Lionel Messi has won everything under the sun at , but has still yet to win a major international trophy with despite being his country's leading goalscorer – but it could be his turn this year.

The 32-year-old is potentially playing in his final tournament with Argentina this year at the Copa America, and could be his last chance of lifting silverware with La Albiceleste before calling time on his national team.

With archrivals Argentina and set to fight it out in a massive semi-final clash this evening, Goal has rounded up Messi's form and record against the Selecao.

Messi and his side have been desperate for a taste of international glory, but they got their Copa America campaign to an unconvincing start, finishing second in Group B. They lost 2-0 to , drew 1-1 with but managed to secure a 2-0 victory against to qualify for the next round.

He's scored just one goal, in the draw against Paraguay, though he is expected to step up to the plate against Brazil where he will face current and past teammates in the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Dani Alves.

Messi's form against Brazil, however, is hardly anything to get excited about. In fact, he has a relatively forgettable record against the Copa America hosts, facing them nine times in his career in all competitions at international level.

His first encounter with the Brazilians arrived at the Emirates Stadium in London in 2006 in a friendly, where the Selecao won 3-0.

After that was the 2007 Copa America final, where Brazil once again ran away 3-0 winners.

He had to face them again in the 2010 World Cup qualifying matches when he failed to score in a 0-0 draw in June 2008, and was once again on the losing side of a 3-1 defeat in Rosario in September 2009.

In 2010, Messi was able register a win against Brazil in his fifth attempt, scoring against them in a friendly in Doha in 2010.

The next meeting between the pair was when Messi's Argentina truly dominated the Brazil side in June 2012, winning 4-3, with the Barcelona star netting a hat-trick.

Things went downhill soon after, though, as Messi's never been able to have much luck against the Selecao since. They managed to defeat Brazil 2-0 in a friendly in in 2014, but lost 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier where Messi hardly contributed.

The last meeting between the two, however, came in a 1-0 win at the MCG in in 2017.

Messi's record vs Brazil