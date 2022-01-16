Lionel Messi: Full list of teams Barcelona & PSG icon has scored against

Chris Burton
The legendary Argentine, who has a number of goal scoring records to his name, has made a habit of tormenting defenders across a remarkable career

Lionel Messi has sent records tumbling across a stunning career at the very highest level, with an iconic spell for the Argentine at La Liga giants Barcelona now being followed by a stint at Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

A mercurial South American has collected seven Ballons d’Or to sit alongside a Copa America triumph with his country and the countless honours he has won at club level – with that haul including 10 title triumphs in Spain and four Champions League crowns.

Few can claim to have got anywhere close to matching the standards Messi has set, with defenders around the world tormented by his remarkable ability, but which sides has he found the target against? GOAL delivers a full list of the teams forced to pick a ball out of the back of their net.

Which club teams has Lionel Messi scored goals against?

Bursting onto the scene at Camp Nou as a precociously-gifted teenager, Messi opened his senior goal account on May 1, 2005 in a Liga clash with Albacete – becoming Barcelona’s youngest-ever scorer at the time.

There was to be no stopping him from there, with the target found on 672 occasions through 778 appearances for the Blaugrana.

He is the all-time leading marksman in the history of Spanish top-flight football, has over 120 Champions League efforts to his name and has proven himself time and again when lining up against opponents from every corner of the planet - with 84 different defences breached as of January 2022.

Here is the full list of club teams that Messi has scored goals against:

No.

Opponent

No.

Opponent

No.

Opponent

1

Albacete

31

Benidorm

61

Elche

2

Panathinaikos

32

Sporting

62

Eibar

3

Racing Santander

33

Numancia

63

APOEL

4

Athletic Club

34

Bayern Munich

64

Roma

5

Alaves

35

Manchester United

65

River Plate

6

Real Mallorca

36

Dynamo Kyiv

66

Leganes

7

Real Zaragoza

37

Cultural Leonesa

67

Borussia Monchengladbach

8

Real Betis

38

Atlante

68

Las Palmas

9

Celta Vigo

39

Estudiantes

69

Juventus

10

Osasuna

40

Tenerife

70

Olympiacos

11

Werder Bremen

41

Real Valladolid

71

Chelsea

12

Sevilla

42

Arsenal

72

Girona

13

Real Madrid

43

Villarreal

73

Huesca

14

Recreativo

44

FC Copenhagen

74

PSV

15

Deportivo La Coruna

45

AD Ceuta

75

Tottenham

16

Getafe

46

Real Sociedad

76

Liverpool

17

Atletico Madrid

47

Hercules Alicante

77

Sparta Prague

18

Espanyol

48

Porto

78

Borussia Dortmund

19

Gimnastic

49

BATE

79

Napoli

20

Lyon

50

Viktoria Plzen

80

Ferencvaros

21

Levante

51

AC Milan

81

Cadiz

22

Stuttgart

52

Rayo Vallecano

82

RB Leipzig

23

Almeria

53

Santos

83

Nantes

24

Rangers

54

Bayer Leverkusen

84

Club Brugge

25

Celtic

55

Granada

26

Valencia

56

Spartak Moscow

27

Sporting Gijon

57

Cordoba

28

Shakhtar Donetsk

58

Paris Saint-Germain

29

Basel

59

Ajax

30

Malaga

60

Manchester City

Table correct as of 16/01/2022

How many more goals will Lionel Messi score?

Lionel Messi PSG

Messi is now 34 years of age, but there is no sign of him slowing down and he committed to a two-year contract when linking up with PSG in the summer of 2021.

A slow start was made to his time in France, but gracing a new division will provide him with ample opportunity in which to add to an ever-growing list of sides that he has scored against.

There has also been talk of him heading to MLS at some stage, or returning to his native Argentina, and any stints on American soil – north or south – would allow even more scalps to be claimed.

Messi is also going strong at international level, with a further 80 goals recorded when earning 158 caps there, and he will get another shot at securing the Holy Grail of World Cup glory in late 2022 when football’s grandest showpiece heads to Qatar.