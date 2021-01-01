Lingard set for West Ham loan after agreement on fee with Man United

The attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is set to join former manager David Moyes at West Ham

Jesse Lingard is on the brink of joining West Ham on loan for the rest of the season after a breakthrough in negotiations, Goal can confirm.

The attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to keep Lingard at the club to boost his squad in what is expected to be a busy second half of the season, he reluctantly agreed to let the 28-year-old midfielder head out on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Goal understands negotiations have been complicated, but that the two sides came to an agreement late on Thursday where West Ham will pay a £1.5 million ($2.1m) loan fee while covering Lingard’s wages.

David Moyes’ side beat off competition from Sheffield United and West Brom, who were also interested in signing the England international.

Lingard has only made two starts for United this season, which has led to his desire to leave to pursue more regular playing time.

"Jesse trained this morning, he wasn’t in the squad," Solskjaer said after Lingard was left out of the FA Cup squad to face Liverpool at the weekend. “So, of course, he wants to play football, we will have to see and I will sit down with Jesse and make a decision on what we're going to do.

"So far, he’s been the ultimate professional, trained well with a small group this morning that were not in squad. I will sit down and see if anything comes up. I'm very happy to have him around us as I know he could have played today and done well."

Lingard has made over 200 appearances for the Red Devils, having joined when he was just seven years old.

The club triggered an extension in his contract just before Christmas, which means his current deal will not expire until the end of 2022 season.

He is highly regarded at Old Trafford, but with playing time limited he has been seeking an exit.

With just a few days left of the winter transfer window, United are expecting a quiet final few days with no incomings anticipated. Facundo Pellistri is also likely to leave on loan, with Goal understanding that United have opened discussions with Deportivo Alaves over a loan for the right-winger until the end of the season.