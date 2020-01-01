Lille’s Ingla confirms Osimhen's imminent departure to Napoli

The Nigeria international is set to complete his move to the Parthenopeans which will see him become the most expensive Nigerian player

General Director of Marc Ingla has confirmed the imminent departure of their star forward Victor Osimhen to side .

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Parthenopeans lately following his eye-catching performances in his debut season with the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit.

After his initial fear of racism in , the striker has now made up his mind to team up Gennaro Gattuso’s men and to ensure the success of the move, he recently changed his agent.

According to L'Equipe, the international started negotiations with the Stadio San Paolo outfit on Monday and a deal of about €81 million could be reached soon.

Should the move be successful, the forward would earn seven times more of the money he currently earns at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit.

During the unveiling of Isaac Lihadj, Ingla affirmed Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli has reached the final stage of completion.

"We are in the last stage [of discussions]. The player has made his choice. It is a regret to see him leave but we must be aware of the strength of the market,” Ingla said.

"We do not hide our economic model. We must not only consider the amount of the transfer but also the salary that is offered to the player.

“We are not a final destination. With us, players thrive. We use their talent but we also build their careers. We are also in this process. It is the life of a club and the market. For him and his family, this can be an exceptional opportunity."

Last summer the French outfit sold international Nicolas Pepe to for £72 million and Osimhen’s deal could surpass that amount, which will see him become Nigeria's most expensive player.

The forward joined the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit last summer from Belgian side Charleroi and delivered fine performances.

The 21-year-old bagged 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, winning the club’s Player of the Season award among other accolades.

Osimhen bursts into the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup in , where he won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards to help Nigeria win the title.

The Ultimate Strikers Academy graduate, who currently has nine caps for the Super Eagles, will link up with international Kalidou Koulibaly if his transfer is successful.